Orange County man to face jury

Dwayne Lamar Riggins, 45, of Orange, was arraigned on eight charges relating to alleged sexual offenses of a minor in Greene County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 13. Three charges dated Dec. 1, 2020, included propositioning a minor under the age of 15 for sex via an electronic communications device (a felony); sexual offense with a minor via computer (a class 6 felony); and carnal knowledge of a minor aged 13-14 (a class 4 felony). The remaining charges are dated June 29, 2020, and include sexual battery of a youth under the age of 13; forcible sodomy of a youth under the age of 13; and three counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13—all felony charges.
Any charge of statutory rape in Virginia may incur a penalty of at least five years (and up to life) in prison. “Carnal knowledge” can include intercourse, oral or anal sex or penetration with an object; a class 4 felony when the defendant is over 18 and the victim is 13-14, it carries a penalty of at least two (and up to 10) years in prison and/or a fine up to $100,000.
Computer solicitation of a child carries a penalty of five to 30 years in jail, according to Va. Code § 18.2-374.3. Aggravated sexual battery is a felony punishable by one to 20 years and a fine up to $100,000 (Va. Code § 18.2-67.3). Forcible sodomy carries a charge of 25 years to life when the victim is under 13 (Va. Code § 18.2-67.1).
State law also requires that people convicted of certain sexual crimes (including instances of statutory rape) register as sex offenders. (Va. Code § 9.1-902).
Hon. Claude D. Worrell II called upon Riggins to answer each of the charges as they were read aloud by the clerk. In answer to each charge, Riggins pleaded not guilty. He was advised that at least one of the offenses carries an “up to life eligible” sentence. The defendant asked for a jury trial, which was set for Dec. 29 at 9:30 a.m. He had previously waived his right to a speedy trial while awaiting arraignment.
Riggins also has five pending probation violations, which will be addressed separately on Dec. 29, according to his court-appointed attorney, Mike Hallahan. The defendant was remanded back into custody of Central Virginia Regional Jail.