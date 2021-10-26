Orange County man to face jury

Dwayne Lamar Riggins, 45, of Orange, was arraigned on eight charges relating to alleged sexual offenses of a minor in Greene County Circuit Court Wednesday, Oct. 13. Three charges dated Dec. 1, 2020, included propositioning a minor under the age of 15 for sex via an electronic communications device (a felony); sexual offense with a minor via computer (a class 6 felony); and carnal knowledge of a minor aged 13-14 (a class 4 felony). The remaining charges are dated June 29, 2020, and include sexual battery of a youth under the age of 13; forcible sodomy of a youth under the age of 13; and three counts of statutory rape of a child under the age of 13—all felony charges.

Any charge of statutory rape in Virginia may incur a penalty of at least five years (and up to life) in prison. “Carnal knowledge” can include intercourse, oral or anal sex or penetration with an object; a class 4 felony when the defendant is over 18 and the victim is 13-14, it carries a penalty of at least two (and up to 10) years in prison and/or a fine up to $100,000.

Computer solicitation of a child carries a penalty of five to 30 years in jail, according to Va. Code § 18.2-374.3. Aggravated sexual battery is a felony punishable by one to 20 years and a fine up to $100,000 (Va. Code § 18.2-67.3). Forcible sodomy carries a charge of 25 years to life when the victim is under 13 (Va. Code § 18.2-67.1).