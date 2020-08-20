 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orange County man charged in 2019 death of Stanardsville man
0 comments

Orange County man charged in 2019 death of Stanardsville man

Only $5 for 5 months

An Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man last year was in court via video conference on Monday, Aug. 17.

Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested Aug. 11 at an undisclosed location in Orange County by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with Brian Keith Dudley’s death on July 10, 2019.

Webster told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. that he has an attorney to represent him: Richmond attorney Paul Galanides.

“The same attorney as last time,” Webster said.

Galanides represented Webster during a preliminary trial in Greene County General District Court on Nov. 27 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree in relation to Dudley’s death. Judge Hon. Matthew Quantara dismissed the case without prejudice after that trial for lack of evidence.

A Greene County grand jury handed down nine direct indictments on Monday, Aug. 10 against Webster. In addition to the murder charge, Webster is facing the following charges: two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm.

Dudley’s body was discovered at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2019, in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.

“Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless man hours, investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made,” Greene sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.

Webster is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bail. He is expected to appear in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday, Aug. 24, via video conference to discuss attorney arrangements and set a trial date.

Dudley was the father of one son and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Capt. David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy (434) 985-2222.

The homicide was Greene County’s first since 2011.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

New EMS supervisor hired

Greene County took a major step toward the establishment of its own emergency medical service (EMS) squad with the hiring of a new head of tha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert