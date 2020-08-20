Orange County man charged in 2019 death of Stanardsville man

An Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man last year was in court via video conference on Monday, Aug. 17.

Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested Aug. 11 at an undisclosed location in Orange County by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with Brian Keith Dudley’s death on July 10, 2019.

Webster told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. that he has an attorney to represent him: Richmond attorney Paul Galanides.

“The same attorney as last time,” Webster said.

Galanides represented Webster during a preliminary trial in Greene County General District Court on Nov. 27 on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree in relation to Dudley’s death. Judge Hon. Matthew Quantara dismissed the case without prejudice after that trial for lack of evidence.

A Greene County grand jury handed down nine direct indictments on Monday, Aug. 10 against Webster. In addition to the murder charge, Webster is facing the following charges: two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm.

Dudley’s body was discovered at 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2019, in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.

“Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless man hours, investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made,” Greene sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.