Orange County man arrested in connection with the 2019 homicide of Greene County man

An Orange County man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a Greene County man last year in Stanardsville.
Greene Sheriff’s Office officials said Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 41, was arrested Tuesday night at an undisclosed location in Orange County by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in connection with Brian Keith Dudley’s death on July 10, 2019.
A Greene County grand jury handed down several sealed indictments on Monday, Aug. 10 against Webster which have been unsealed.
In addition to the murder charge, Greene Sheriff’s Office officials said Webster is facing the following charges: use of a firearm in the commission of murder; use of a firearm in the commission of robbery; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm.
Dudley’s body was discovered on the afternoon of July 10 in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.
“Through the course of a lengthy investigation involving countless manhours, investigators from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Police Department, Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (JADE), Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, an arrest was made,” Greene sheriff’s officials said in a prepared statement.
Officials said Webster is currently being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bail.
Dudley was the father of one son and a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Stanardsville, according to his obituary.
Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Capt. David Roach or Investigator Scott Murphy (434) 985-2222.
The homicide was Greene County’s first since 2011.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!