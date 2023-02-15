Fallout continues from public backlash to a now-canceled Arts Center class slated to be taught by a drag performer.

At the Jan. 24 regular meeting of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, members voted 4-1 to return a $4,500 matching state grant approved in the budget for the local arts center on Main Street.

Orange County Administrator Theodore Voorhees said that the county applied for the grant from Virginia Commission for the Arts on behalf of The Arts Center in Orange. The county has already paid the match, he said. Money being sent back, by vote of the board, is the state portion.

The measure to rescind the grant passed without board discussion at the meeting.

The move follows the recent cancellation and social media uproar surrounding a “Build a Babe” workshop planned at the arts center. A local drag performer was scheduled to teach costume, makeup and hair design.

The backlash caused the Board of Directors at the Arts Center to have an emergency meeting, in which the event was indefinitely postponed.

Vice Chairman Lee Frame of District 5 was the sole dissenting vote against pulling the state funding.

He said in a phone call Thursday he did not find that kind of event offensive and that a number of Orange residents had already signed up for the class.

Frame said he does not spend much time on Facebook, noting none of his constituents reached out to him to complain about the drag design class.

“The arts center has been doing a lot of good things for a long time throughout the county,” he said, mentioning the art center’s work in the schools and at Dogwood Village retirement center in town.

Frame said he checked with arts center leadership and confirmed no tax money was going to be used to support the class in question.

“I don’t think it was appropriate to cut them off given the fact no donation funding, no county funding was going toward this event,” the board vice chairman said.

Some people didn’t agree with this particular program, Frame added, but the arts center has done enough good in the community the county should continue to support them.

The Arts Center celebrated its 25th anniversary last year.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Mark Johnson stated in an email that removal of public funding was due to the center’s “programming.”

“The Board felt that the Arts Center was hosting or promoting certain programming that a majority of Orange County citizens would not support,” Johnson said, not specifying which programming he felt was unsupported.

Anna Pillow, Executive Director at the Arts Center in Orange, issued a statement following the move by the Board of Supervisors.

“The Arts Center in Orange is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that has worked in Orange for over 25 years to bring programs big and small to residents, often for low or no cost, thanks to grant funding as well as donations from individuals,” she said.

“We work with artists to provide art experiences to as many people in our community as possible, from young children in Head Start to our elders in Dogwood Village.”

She said anyone wishing to support the mission of The Arts Center in Orange is encouraged to get in touch at 540/672-7311 or info@artscenterinorange.com and at artscenterinorange.com.