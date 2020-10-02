One COVID-19 case each at middle and high schools

“I am writing this letter to keep you as informed as possible so we are all able to navigate through this situation in the safest, healthiest and most efficient way possible,” Brunelle wrote. “The Thomas Jefferson Health District has expressed continued confidence in our health guidelines and recommends that William Monroe High School remain open.”

The schools continue to count on parents to encourage good behaviors with their children who are attending school in person this fall and to frequently assess their child’s health to check for any possible symptoms and keep children home in the event of illness.

“As we have advised since the start of the school year, please also make sure you are performing health screenings with your child each morning,” the letter continued. “You can assist us as well by promoting healthy behaviors, such as: staying home from work or school when feeling sick, even if symptoms are mild; wearing a face covering; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then immediately washing your hands; washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; cleaning and disinfecting surfaces that are often touched; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; taking care of your overall health.”