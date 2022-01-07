Omicron surges into 2022

From staff reports

Amid the celebrations of the coming new year, surging COVID-19 cases, fueled by the Omicron variant, provided a sobering reminder of the advent of the third year of the pervasive virus.

In Orange County alone, 236 new cases were reported to the Virginia Department of Health in the last four days of 2021, with 155 of those coming Dec. 30-31. The first three days of 2022 were worse, with 165 cases reported, including a single-day high of 81 Jan. 2.

Statewide, one week after recording 8,756 cases, Virginia reported a one-day high of more than twice as many on New Year’s Eve, 17,618. That figure was eclipsed two days later, when Virginia recorded 19,506 new cases Jan. 2.

As the year closed, Virginia was averaging 9,883 new cases per day in its rolling seven-day average—nearly as many as the previous one-day high of 9,914 reported Jan. 17, 2021, before vaccines were widely available to all citizens. As of Jan. 3, the seven-day average of new cases statewide was 13,266.

The numbers in surrounding counties reflected the growing statewide trend, with Madison County reporting 77 new cases in the final four days of 2021 and Greene County recording 110 cases.