Omicron continues breaking records across the region

As the arc of new COVID-19 cases continue to decline statewide, local case counts spiked last Friday.

Orange County reached a one-day high of 101 new cases Friday, topping the previous one-day peak two weeks earlier (97 on Jan. 8).

The county’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 64, with 450 cases reported Jan. 18-24.

January already was Orange County’s worst month for new COVID cases by Jan. 12, when it had reported 680 new cases. The previous high had been recorded in December 2021 (676). So far, the county has reported 1,435 new cases in January 2022.

The numbers in Greene and Madison counties illustrate similar trends, though proportionate to their relative populations.

Madison County reported 31 new cases Friday (the previous high being 39 Jan. 8), with a seven-day average Monday of 19 new cases per day. There were 131 new cases in Madison County last week, bringing the January total to 438—well ahead of last month’s previous high of 251.

In Greene, 66 new cases were reported last Friday and the seven day average Monday morning was 34. The last week brought 235 new cases, bringing the January total to 820—more than double last month’s 304.

Across Virginia, 17,027 new cases were reported last Friday, but by Monday, the new case count had dropped to 7,155—the lowest single-day count of the month.

While the number of local case counts remains high, COVID-related deaths have been few.

Through Jan. 24, Orange County had yet to report a COVID-related death this month. In Madison, only one death (Jan. 23) had been reported and Greene County reported one death (Jan. 24).

COVID-related hospitalizations in Orange have been relatively few—with seven over the past two weeks, the same as Madison County. Greene County has reported 18 hospitalizations since Jan. 11, including five Jan. 22.

In her weekly update, Rappahannock Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter, MPH, touted the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines to minimize symptoms and help prevent death for those who contract the highly transmissible virus—particularly among the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

“Unvaccinated people are about five times more likely to test positive than vaccinated people, and 14 times more likely to die,” she said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. “The first vaccinations were administered in December 2020. More than 8 billion doses have been administered in over 197 countries. Adverse events are rare, and no more prevalent than those from vaccines for other diseases that have been in use for 20+ years. If you haven’t already, get vaccinated or boosted.”

In sobering comparisons last week, she noted that the United States was averaging more than 800,000 new COVID-19 cases daily with 1,900 COVID-related deaths per day.

“These are staggering numbers, and it can be easy to look at them in the abstract. But these numbers are people, our friends, our family, our loved ones,” she said. To put those figures into more tangible terms, she said daily COVID-19 deaths are comparable to four 747 airplanes crashing each day with no survivors.

“During World War II, we lost 291,557 soldiers over four years,” she continued. “In about two years, we have lost 2.9 times that many U.S. citizens to COVID-19. This is one of the most deadly diseases in history. And that metric doesn’t include other impacts to our society.”

Across Virginia, 68.6% of all residents are considered fully vaccinated, according to Virginia Department of Health statistics. In Orange County and Madison County, that figure is only 55.8%, though Greene County is at 63.4% through Monday morning.

In Greene, 74.6% of the adult population is fully vaccinated, while 20% of children age 5-11 are, and 55.2% of children 12-17. Nearly 30% (28.8%) of all Greene County residents have received a booster shot.

In Madison, 64.8% of adults, 12.5% of children 5-11 and 41.5% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated. Slightly more than 24% of all residents have received a booster shot.

In Orange, 65.6% of adults, 11.8% of children 5-11 and 42.9% of children 12-17 are fully vaccinated, while 21.5% of all residents have received a booster shot.

To find a vaccine, visit www.vaccines.gov. VDH testing sites can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov, through retail pharmacies and some local libraries.

