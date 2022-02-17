Omicron begins to wane, finally

The first two weeks of February have brought relatively good news from a pandemic point of view to the Orange, Madison and Greene communities.

Through the first two weeks of January, the three neighboring counties combined for more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases. Thus far in February, the three counties have recorded 671.

The drop in cases reflects statewide trends as well. Across Virginia, 1,761 new cases were reported Monday morning, with a seven-day average of 3,783 new cases.

Through the first two weeks of February, Orange County has recorded 320 new cases, with a seven-day average of 16, per Monday morning data. Orange County also has posted its first two days of single-digit new case counts (nine on Feb. 2 and four on Feb. 9) since it reported only two cases on Dec. 13. Through two weeks in January, Orange County already had set a new monthly record with 857 cases, as the highly contagious Omicron variant fueled a local surge. Ultimately, Orange County recorded 1,743 cases last month. When February began, the county was averaging 43 new cases per day.

Madison County has reported only 108 cases thus far in February, with a seven-day average of just five. At the beginning of the month, the rolling seven-day average had been 13. A month ago, Madison reported 249 new cases through the first two weeks before setting a new monthly high the following day. (Previously, December 2021 had been the worst month with 251 cases). By the end of the month, Madison had reported 535 new cases.

In Greene County, 243 cases have been reported through the first two weeks of February, with a seven-day average of 16. Through the same period a month ago, Greene had reported 499 cases—more than half of its 964 January total.

While case counts are down, local COVID-related death counts have risen. However, according to the Virginia Department of Health, those figures most likely are deaths associated with the January surge, but delayed in their reporting.

In a recent press release, VDH noted that beginning Feb. 2, Omicron-related COVID January deaths would begin appearing on the daily VDH COVID-19 data dashboard.

“The majority of the COVID-19-associated deaths (92%) that will be added occurred in January 2022. Certified death certificates continue to be reported, so VDH will continue to receive new death certificates for the deaths that occurred in January 2022 and those that will occur subsequently over the next few weeks and months ahead until the Omicron surge dissipates,” the release noted.

“Those deaths will also appear on the VDH localities dashboard, but since localities shows deaths by date of report, rather than by date of death, that dashboard should not be used to evaluate any trend in the pattern of deaths over time,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Colin M. Greene. Most of the deaths that appear on the VDH localities dashboard in early February actually occurred in January and earlier, he noted, citing the localities’ case counts as a better metric for measuring current COVID-based trends.

The local data seems to bear that out, with Orange County reporting 12 deaths thus far in February—after only three were reported last month.

In Madison, six deaths have been reported in February (with three in January). Greene County has reported seven deaths thus far after only two last month.

Orange County has reported three new hospitalizations through Feb. 14, while 16 had been reported through the same period a month ago.

Greene has reported one new COVID-related hospitalizations this month, while Madison has had four previous hospitalizations removed from the list.

Through the first two weeks a month ago, Greene reported 30 COVID-related hospitalizations, while Madison had eight.

VDH continued to urge vaccination as the best protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms, including hospitalization and death.

According to the VDH dashboard data, through Monday morning, nearly 6.1 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 2.75 million have received a booster shot.

Locally, Greene County continues to have the highest vaccination rate among the three counties, with 65.2% of the entire population fully vaccinated, and 32.9% have received a booster shot. Those numbers have increased from 63.7% and 24.4%, respectively, since the beginning of the month.

Madison County has a population vaccination rate of 57.3%,with 26.9% having received a booster dose (up from 55.8% and 24.4%, respectively, at the beginning of the month).

Orange County’s vaccination rate is 56.4%, with 24% receiving a booster shot. At the beginning of the month, those figures were 55.9% and 21.9%, respectively.

To find a vaccine appointment at a Community Vaccination Center (CVC) or another vaccination location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.

