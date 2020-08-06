Oaklee’s back: Local toddler beats brain cancer, thanks to St. Jude

When Katlyn and Jordan Gentry woke up on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, to find their 13-month-old daughter unresponsive and with a severely swollen left eye, they never could have imagined the journey their family would be taking over the course of the next six months.
Oaklee Grace Gentry was airlifted by Pegasus to the University of Virginia Medical Center where within an hour, doctors found a mass covering a quarter of her brain. The young girl was rushed into emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor.
Seven months, seven hospital admissions, six rounds of chemotherapy, six MRIs and five blood platelet transfusions later, little Oaklee, now nearly 2 years old, is cancer-free and finally home in Stanardsville with her parents, thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
“Moving 11 hours from home, I think that was the hardest part for all of us,” Katlyn said. “We didn’t know anything about Memphis and had no family or friends down there, so going into an unknown was stressful for all of us. And then anytime you get chemo, it’s stressful; all of the different things that can happen to the organs in your body when your body gets subjected to chemo … it’s so dangerous.”
Luckily, Oaklee tolerated the chemo relatively well, the only side effects being nausea and vomiting and, of course, hair loss.
“We’ve been very, very blessed in that aspect that she didn’t get a lot of side effects,” Katlyn said. “She is all bald, but now she has a little peach fuzz coming back, which is so crazy to see … it’s going to be so weird to see her with hair because it’s been so long.”
St. Jude specializes in the treatment of aggressive childhood cancer and has one of the world’s leading brain tumor programs devoted entirely to children, according to their website (stjude.org). Oaklee’s stage three astrocytoma brain tumor was 95% removed by the emergency surgery at UVA in late December, with the remaining 5% treated through aggressive chemotherapy at St. Jude.
During the family’s stay in Memphis and in the middle of Oaklee’s treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and even impacted families and staff at the children’s hospital.
“St. Jude has a lot of extracurricular activities for families like a music group for the kids, where they come and play music when the kids are in the hospital, but when COVID hit, it shut everything down,” Katlyn said. “So for 90% of our time there, we didn’t get to enjoy (those activities) … that was really hard for me. But all in all, we really can’t complain because even through all of the stuff that’s going on in the world right now, they still did their best to make sure we were only worrying about our child. They do whatever they have to do to keep those children safe, and I can’t be mad about that.”
From the countless friends and neighbors who showed their support by donating snacks and personal items during the family’s stay at UVA to the local businesses who banded together to raise money through sales of #OAKLEESTRONG wristbands, t-shirts and bumper stickers and the formation of benefit events that are ongoing, Katlyn says she is still overwhelmed by the generosity of so many.
“I’ll never be able to repay all the people and businesses and all the families that supported us 100% since we’ve been gone, and I know that, but my thanks can’t ever go far enough because without the community and without everybody who supported us, we would have never gotten through these last six months,” Katlyn said. “Jordan and I haven’t gotten paid from our jobs since the end of December, and that never mattered because we had so much support from our church and our community and families.”
Katlyn also wanted to extend her thanks to the medical team at UVA and to the doctors and staff of St. Jude.
“We owe a lot of our thanks to the UVA neurology team because obviously if it wasn’t for them, Oaklee could have died easily,” she said. “She was knocking on death’s door that morning when I found her in her crib, so we owe a whole lot to everybody … I think they do it just because they care, which is phenomenal.”
During the Gentrys’ stay in Memphis, they also were able to make friends with parents of many other children going through the same sorts of treatments as Oaklee.
“Being able to talk to other moms about what they’re going through and knowing you’re all there for the same purpose and that’s to fight for your child’s life… it was an amazing experience,” Katlyn said. “They all understand you; being with people who are fighting that same fight is just indescribable. And now that we’ve won our fight and come back home, we’ve left behind a lot of friends who are still fighting.”
One blessing of Oaklee’s young age is that she likely will not remember the trauma of her illness and treatment when she grows up.
“When we first got to St. Jude, one of the first things that her doctor said was that she’s not going to remember any of this,” Katlyn said. “I’m so thankful for that because we know everything that she went through and we have pictures and everything to show her (when she’s older) but a lot of the kids there are traumatized because of what they have to go through.”
Katlyn, who works at the ‘battle building’ at UVA Children’s hospital in Charlottesville, has been out of work since December. Before she and Jordan have to head back to work, they’ve been gifted a vacation by Mason’s Toy Box, a nonprofit that supports families engaged in life-altering medical struggles. While grandparents look after Oaklee, the couple will spend a full week in Hilton Head, S.C., at zero expense, just to rejuvenate and refocus on their marriage and family before having to head back to work.
“Obviously these last seven months have been 100% focused on Oaklee, which is how it should have been,” Katlyn said. “We can’t go back to what life was like before December 27, but we are going on vacation and then when we get back, we will both be going back to work.”
Katlyn is looking forward to getting back into a daily routine with work and friends and getting Oaklee back to her friends in daycare.
“We are so, so happy to be home and we are looking forward to getting back to some normalcy, whatever that means anymore,” Katlyn said. “I just hope and pray that she’s going to be cancer-free for the rest of her life.”
Oaklee will turn 2 on November 7. You can read more about her journey and see more photos on Facebook.com/oakleestrong.
