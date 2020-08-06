You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oaklee’s back: Local toddler beats brain cancer, thanks to St. Jude
0 comments

Oaklee’s back: Local toddler beats brain cancer, thanks to St. Jude

Only $5 for 5 months

When Katlyn and Jordan Gentry woke up on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, to find their 13-month-old daughter unresponsive and with a severely swollen left eye, they never could have imagined the journey their family would be taking over the course of the next six months.

Oaklee Grace Gentry was airlifted by Pegasus to the University of Virginia Medical Center where within an hour, doctors found a mass covering a quarter of her brain. The young girl was rushed into emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor.

Seven months, seven hospital admissions, six rounds of chemotherapy, six MRIs and five blood platelet transfusions later, little Oaklee, now nearly 2 years old, is cancer-free and finally home in Stanardsville with her parents, thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

“Moving 11 hours from home, I think that was the hardest part for all of us,” Katlyn said. “We didn’t know anything about Memphis and had no family or friends down there, so going into an unknown was stressful for all of us. And then anytime you get chemo, it’s stressful; all of the different things that can happen to the organs in your body when your body gets subjected to chemo … it’s so dangerous.”

Luckily, Oaklee tolerated the chemo relatively well, the only side effects being nausea and vomiting and, of course, hair loss.

“We’ve been very, very blessed in that aspect that she didn’t get a lot of side effects,” Katlyn said. “She is all bald, but now she has a little peach fuzz coming back, which is so crazy to see … it’s going to be so weird to see her with hair because it’s been so long.”

St. Jude specializes in the treatment of aggressive childhood cancer and has one of the world’s leading brain tumor programs devoted entirely to children, according to their website (stjude.org). Oaklee’s stage three astrocytoma brain tumor was 95% removed by the emergency surgery at UVA in late December, with the remaining 5% treated through aggressive chemotherapy at St. Jude.

During the family’s stay in Memphis and in the middle of Oaklee’s treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world and even impacted families and staff at the children’s hospital.

“St. Jude has a lot of extracurricular activities for families like a music group for the kids, where they come and play music when the kids are in the hospital, but when COVID hit, it shut everything down,” Katlyn said. “So for 90% of our time there, we didn’t get to enjoy (those activities) … that was really hard for me. But all in all, we really can’t complain because even through all of the stuff that’s going on in the world right now, they still did their best to make sure we were only worrying about our child. They do whatever they have to do to keep those children safe, and I can’t be mad about that.”

From the countless friends and neighbors who showed their support by donating snacks and personal items during the family’s stay at UVA to the local businesses who banded together to raise money through sales of #OAKLEESTRONG wristbands, t-shirts and bumper stickers and the formation of benefit events that are ongoing, Katlyn says she is still overwhelmed by the generosity of so many.

“I’ll never be able to repay all the people and businesses and all the families that supported us 100% since we’ve been gone, and I know that, but my thanks can’t ever go far enough because without the community and without everybody who supported us, we would have never gotten through these last six months,” Katlyn said. “Jordan and I haven’t gotten paid from our jobs since the end of December, and that never mattered because we had so much support from our church and our community and families.”

Katlyn also wanted to extend her thanks to the medical team at UVA and to the doctors and staff of St. Jude.

“We owe a lot of our thanks to the UVA neurology team because obviously if it wasn’t for them, Oaklee could have died easily,” she said. “She was knocking on death’s door that morning when I found her in her crib, so we owe a whole lot to everybody … I think they do it just because they care, which is phenomenal.”

During the Gentrys’ stay in Memphis, they also were able to make friends with parents of many other children going through the same sorts of treatments as Oaklee.

“Being able to talk to other moms about what they’re going through and knowing you’re all there for the same purpose and that’s to fight for your child’s life… it was an amazing experience,” Katlyn said. “They all understand you; being with people who are fighting that same fight is just indescribable. And now that we’ve won our fight and come back home, we’ve left behind a lot of friends who are still fighting.”

One blessing of Oaklee’s young age is that she likely will not remember the trauma of her illness and treatment when she grows up.

“When we first got to St. Jude, one of the first things that her doctor said was that she’s not going to remember any of this,” Katlyn said. “I’m so thankful for that because we know everything that she went through and we have pictures and everything to show her (when she’s older) but a lot of the kids there are traumatized because of what they have to go through.”

Katlyn, who works at the ‘battle building’ at UVA Children’s hospital in Charlottesville, has been out of work since December. Before she and Jordan have to head back to work, they’ve been gifted a vacation by Mason’s Toy Box, a nonprofit that supports families engaged in life-altering medical struggles. While grandparents look after Oaklee, the couple will spend a full week in Hilton Head, S.C., at zero expense, just to rejuvenate and refocus on their marriage and family before having to head back to work.

“Obviously these last seven months have been 100% focused on Oaklee, which is how it should have been,” Katlyn said. “We can’t go back to what life was like before December 27, but we are going on vacation and then when we get back, we will both be going back to work.”

Katlyn is looking forward to getting back into a daily routine with work and friends and getting Oaklee back to her friends in daycare.

“We are so, so happy to be home and we are looking forward to getting back to some normalcy, whatever that means anymore,” Katlyn said. “I just hope and pray that she’s going to be cancer-free for the rest of her life.”

Oaklee will turn 2 on November 7. You can read more about her journey and see more photos on Facebook.com/oakleestrong.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

DEVELOPING: Greene County BOS votes to withdrawal from RSA

Editor’s note: this is a developing story and will be updated with further information on Wednesday, July 29.

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to request withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) at its Tuesday, July 28, meeting, citing the fact that RSA has not completed its second purpose in its 50 years: to build an impoundment near Stanardsville.

RSA was established in 1969 as regional authority with the counties of Greene, Orange and Madison.

Another reason cited in the resolution the 4-2 decision of the RSA Board of Members at its regular meeting on Thursday, July 16, to end facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills from RSA, effective immediately, and voted to require water hookup fees be submitted to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin, Stanardsville, and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.

That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Tuesday, July 14, to move forward with the plan to fund its water project by raising facility fees for users annually for the next four years, beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“The copy of the motion was given to Mr. Martin for the first time when the motion was made orally to the RSA board. The motion was being so hastily acted upon that Mr. Martin had to interrupt the RSA board chairman’s call for a vote,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said. “Each of these actions is contrary to agreements signed by RSA and Greene County. The RSA board’s actions at their meeting on July 16 demand response from Greene County.”

Taylor said it appears that RSA board thinks Greene County taxpayers—everyone who pays real estate tax—should pay a bigger share of the cost of the water project.

“But, setting Greene County’s tax rates is the Board of Supervisors job, not RSA’s,” he said.

In September 2017 the county heard from Stantec a plan to pay for the Greene County Water Treatment Plan and White Run Reservoir project using facility fees, water hookup fees, water costs and 7.5 cents per $1 of real estate taxes.

“Greene County has been moving forward on our water supply plan and we’ve spent millions of dollars—more than $11 million, in fact—advancing our plan forward,” Taylor said during the board’s emergency meeting on July 21. “RSA has participated in our design meetings, has visited a water treatment plant to see the technology in our design in a situation where it’s in use and they have commented on our plans.”

The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw up to 1.5 million gallons of water per day and has an average daily demand, according to an engineering consultant for the county, of 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the supervisors on July 21 that RSA has signed off on the entrance road to the site. The site plan for the water intake has been through engineering approval and is awaiting owner signature by RSA, Frydl said. Site plans for the water treatment plant and the lake and dam are both under review now by RSA and the county has been receiving comments.

“I hope the public understands; we’re doing it for the citizens of Greene County,” Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb said.

The approved resolution will be sent to the boards of supervisors for both Madison and Orange counties, whose approval is required before Greene is released from its relationship with RSA.

Greene notes in the resolution it will take legal action for breaches of contracts by RSA identified within the resolution.

There were representatives of RSA on the Zoom meeting call, no one directed any questions to them in open meeting. The next regular Board of Supervisors meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 4. The next regular RSA Board of Members meeting is Aug. 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News