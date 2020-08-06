Oaklee’s back: Local toddler beats brain cancer, thanks to St. Jude

When Katlyn and Jordan Gentry woke up on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, to find their 13-month-old daughter unresponsive and with a severely swollen left eye, they never could have imagined the journey their family would be taking over the course of the next six months.

Oaklee Grace Gentry was airlifted by Pegasus to the University of Virginia Medical Center where within an hour, doctors found a mass covering a quarter of her brain. The young girl was rushed into emergency brain surgery to remove the tumor.

Seven months, seven hospital admissions, six rounds of chemotherapy, six MRIs and five blood platelet transfusions later, little Oaklee, now nearly 2 years old, is cancer-free and finally home in Stanardsville with her parents, thanks to the doctors and staff at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

“Moving 11 hours from home, I think that was the hardest part for all of us,” Katlyn said. “We didn’t know anything about Memphis and had no family or friends down there, so going into an unknown was stressful for all of us. And then anytime you get chemo, it’s stressful; all of the different things that can happen to the organs in your body when your body gets subjected to chemo … it’s so dangerous.”

Luckily, Oaklee tolerated the chemo relatively well, the only side effects being nausea and vomiting and, of course, hair loss.

“We’ve been very, very blessed in that aspect that she didn’t get a lot of side effects,” Katlyn said. “She is all bald, but now she has a little peach fuzz coming back, which is so crazy to see … it’s going to be so weird to see her with hair because it’s been so long.”