Not guilty in shooting death of dog

Stanardsville neighbors Hannah Faris and Jeffrey Leake were back in court last week over the shooting of Faris’s dog, Shiloh. Faris was charged with “dog running at large,” a class 4 misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $250. Leake was charged with two counts of reckless handling of a firearm, a class 1 misdemeanor carrying a potential fine plus up to a year in jail on each offense. After hearing from nine witnesses and reviewing photographic and video evidence, both parties avoided conviction.

While Hon. Claiborne H. Stokes Jr., chief judge of the 16th Judicial District of Virginia, said it was “obvious” that Leake shot the dog, the question was whether discharging the weapon amounted to reckless handing of the firearm because it was in a subdivision and with children nearby.

On the afternoon of June 13, Faris and various members of her family were outside her home and the children were playing with Shiloh, a German shepherd, in the front yard. As shown on the video from the front porch camera, Shiloh is chasing a ball thrown by two children and at one point goes out of frame around the side of the house. Approximately 30 second later, two gunshots are heard and the dog later comes back into frame, bleeding profusely and falling over on the porch as chaos ensues.

Shiloh died later that day.