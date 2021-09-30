Northam: if you are unvaccinated think of what your obit should say

Residents of Greene County are not safe from COVID-19 or the damage it can cause even while the vaccine is readily available, as evidenced by the deaths this past weekend and the number of Greene residents who have been placed on ventilators.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during Monday’s press conference warned that “those who have chosen not to get vaccinated, you are absolutely hurting other people. Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are the people filling up our hospitals right now, making it difficult for everyone else to get the care that they need.”

After Northam described what it is like to be put on a ventilator, he said, “If you know that and you still don’t want the shot, then I hope you give some thought to how your family will remember you. Give some thought to what they’ll do without you. Think about how you want your obituary to read because you’re taking a foolish, dangerous chance and it affects many more people than just you.”

When discussing masks during recent Greene County School Board meetings, several people brought up the fact that people die every year from the flu and no mask or vaccine mandates had previously been put in place. While true, the numbers do not compare, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).