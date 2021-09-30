Northam: if you are unvaccinated think of what your obit should say

Residents of Greene County are not safe from COVID-19 or the damage it can cause even while the vaccine is readily available, as evidenced by the deaths this past weekend and the number of Greene residents who have been placed on ventilators.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam during Monday’s press conference warned that “those who have chosen not to get vaccinated, you are absolutely hurting other people. Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are the people filling up our hospitals right now, making it difficult for everyone else to get the care that they need.”
After Northam described what it is like to be put on a ventilator, he said, “If you know that and you still don’t want the shot, then I hope you give some thought to how your family will remember you. Give some thought to what they’ll do without you. Think about how you want your obituary to read because you’re taking a foolish, dangerous chance and it affects many more people than just you.”
When discussing masks during recent Greene County School Board meetings, several people brought up the fact that people die every year from the flu and no mask or vaccine mandates had previously been put in place. While true, the numbers do not compare, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
According to VDH, before COVID-19, the flu/pneumonia was the 10th leading cause of death in Virginia—the top three are heart disease, cancer and accidents. The number of flu and pneumonia deaths in Virginia was 1,813 in 2018-19, according to VDH. However, 6,086 Virginians have died from the coronavirus since Jan. 1, 2021 (only 3/4 of a full year). Using the annual reports by Virginia’s chief medical examiner from 2003-2019 (the most recent report), Greene County averages a total of 14 deaths per year—including drug overdoses, natural causes, suicides, homicides and accidents. VDH has already reported 21 deaths in Greene County just from COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021, as of press time Tuesday morning—with five in September.
“This was all avoidable,” Northam said. “Nearly every single one of these is a person who has chosen not to get a shot.”
Roughly 386 million people had been vaccinated in the United States by Sept. 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows, with no long-term side effects detected.
Northam also dispelled the myth that many are dying from the vaccine, saying very few serious side effects have been noted from the vaccine. According to the CDC, anaphylaxis after the vaccination is rare and has occurred in 2 to 5 people per 1 million vaccinated individuals in the United States. Roughly 7 people per 1 million vaccinated women between 18 and 49 years old experienced blood clots with low platelets with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. For women 50 years old or older and for men, it was even rarer, according to the CDC.
“The CDC continues to closely monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. If scientists find a connection between a safety issue and a vaccine, FDA and the vaccine manufacturer will work toward an appropriate solution to address the specific safety concern—for example, a problem with a specific lot, a manufacturing issue or the vaccine itself,” according to a release from the CDC.
Those who received the Pfizer vaccination, who are 65 or older, have an underlying medical condition or work in healthcare and were vaccinated more than six months ago are now eligible for a booster. At this time all people 12 and older can receive a vaccination. Northam said they also expect a vaccination approval for those aged 11 and under by the end of October or early November. To schedule a vaccination, visit the Blue Ridge Health District online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/covid-19-vaccination.
“It’s good to think of vaccinating kids as a partnership between parents, public health and our schools. Right now, kids are required to receive several vaccines before they can start school for things like measles, mumps, polio and other diseases,” Northam said. “Childhood diseases killed countless children years ago, before vaccines basically put an end to those diseases. You can walk through any old cemetery and see how many headstones belonged to infants and small children—vaccines changed that.”
Last week, Greene reached a 16.7% positivity rate, which is the highest it’s been since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. More people in Greene have been sickened with COVID-19 in September—430 by Sept. 28—than any other month since its first case on March 27, 2020. As of Sept. 28 there have also been 25 hospitalizations of Greene County residents and four deaths this month, with Sept. 16 alone seeing five hospitalizations of those from Greene County.
“After all these months, I don’t know what else to say to people who selfishly choose not to get the shot,” Northam said. “If you have chosen not to get a shot, there probably isn’t much I can say that will change your mind; so I will just say this: I had COVID back before the vaccines existed. Believe me, you don’t want to get it. A year later, I still can’t smell anything or taste anything. And now the COVID variant that’s going around is a lot worse than the one I had back in September (2020).”