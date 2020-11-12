Nonprofits awarded new grants

Two Greene County nonprofits received grant funding in the second round of grants from the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation (CACF) in late October.
CACF awarded more than $2.2 million in Community Recovery & Catalyst Grants to 124 area nonprofit organizations, including the Greene Care Clinic and the Youth Development Council.
The Youth Development Council of Greene County (YDC) received a $10,000 grant to help the group get through the fall semester. YDC is an after-school and summer camp program that addresses the needs of children, especially those at risk of not succeeding academically. It was born of a group of concerned Greene County residents in 2012 hoping to make a difference in the lives of young people.
“It’s definitely different than our normal after-school program and summer camps,” said Michael Alley, YDC executive director. “We are working with 52 students and we’ve had to change things up, beginning last spring.”
When school closed in March, it meant that YDC after-school programs did, as well. Alley said YDC volunteers continued to reach out to the families, both virtually and via phone.
“We wanted to maintain a relationship,” Alley said. “We stayed in touch with all of our YDC families just to help meet any needs they had; and it turned out that it wasn’t just YDC families that needed things. We were able to help out some with donations and we were able to partner with Feeding Greene some.”
The usual summer camp was also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the normal in-person summer camp, YDC created “Summer Camp in a Box,” filled with arts and crafts projects, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) projects, the usual camp T-shirt, sunglasses, recipes with the needed ingredients to make the dishes and candy.
“It was like they were at summer camp, even though we couldn’t be together,” Alley said.
This fall, YDC is doing something similar with a monthly “After School Box,” with projects and recipes for the kids to complete.
“CACF also offered a program called Catchafire, which is a bunch of volunteers throughout the United States that offer help for numerous administrative pieces of an organization—from helping to put together a website or newsletter to developing a logo,” Alley said.
For more information, or to donate, visit www.greeneyouth.org or Facebook at YDC Greene.
The Greene Care Clinic also benefitted from the latest round of grants, according to CACF.
The Greene Care Clinic has operated as a free clinic in Stanardsville since 2005. The mission of the clinic is to provide healthcare to residents of Greene County that are uninsured and whose income is below 300% of the federal poverty level.
Pam Morris, executive director of the clinic, said she’s using this grant to purchase some equipment that will make it easier to disinfect between patients.
“I’ve already ordered a vaccine fridge,” Morris said. “The fridge is about $1,200 but that’s a huge amount for us and this really helps us. We don’t have extra money (in our budget) to buy computers or other equipment. I’m thrilled about being able to order some new pieces of equipment.
This is the second CACF grant the clinic received. Earlier this year, Morris received a grant for two laptop computers just as the clinic had to go to telemedicine appointments only due to COVID-19.
Also in late October, Gov. Ralph Northam allocated $3 million in federal CARES Act dollars to reimburse members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, of which Greene Care Clinic is a member, for COVID-19 expenses. Morris wasn’t sure of the allocation for her clinic yet, but noted that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can be quite expensive.
“I think just in general that showing of support for the free clinics is just a huge thing for the state to do,” Morris said. “These clinics help a lot of people across the state. It’s been a stressful time. It’s not an easy time to have to be responsible for a health care clinic. I think it’s really a reflection of the folks in Richmond valuing the services that the free clinics provide.”
The Greene Care Clinic also received a grant from the Virginia Diabetes Council, which has a telehealth program that originates out of UVA.
“It’s about a $1,500 dollar grant,” Morris said. “And it’s mainly to host the diabetes telehealth program in Greene and to promote it in Greene. I’ve noticed there are a lot of health education programs offered by the (Thomas Jefferson) Health District and even though they are great programs, they’re all offered in Charlottesville.”
The clinic is going to participate in a Facebook Giving Tuesday event on Dec. 1 and there are other ways to donate through the website at www.greenecareclinic.org. The clinic is at 39 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. The clinic’s Facebook page can be found at www.facebook.com/greenecareclinic.
