Nonprofits awarded new grants

Pam Morris, executive director of the clinic, said she’s using this grant to purchase some equipment that will make it easier to disinfect between patients.

“I’ve already ordered a vaccine fridge,” Morris said. “The fridge is about $1,200 but that’s a huge amount for us and this really helps us. We don’t have extra money (in our budget) to buy computers or other equipment. I’m thrilled about being able to order some new pieces of equipment.

This is the second CACF grant the clinic received. Earlier this year, Morris received a grant for two laptop computers just as the clinic had to go to telemedicine appointments only due to COVID-19.

Also in late October, Gov. Ralph Northam allocated $3 million in federal CARES Act dollars to reimburse members of the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, of which Greene Care Clinic is a member, for COVID-19 expenses. Morris wasn’t sure of the allocation for her clinic yet, but noted that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) can be quite expensive.