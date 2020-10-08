No whammies! Greene County teacher competes on “Press Your Luck” tonight

“They flew my wife and daughter and I out there absolutely free, because Tammy and Emma were my supporters,” he said. “They paid for our meals; it was just a great time.”

When they arrived, Wills participated in a “Press Your Luck” boot camp.

“We had to show them that we were TV ready,” he laughed. “The next day they scheduled us. It was just an amazing experience to be there with Elizabeth Banks. She was really nice to be around. She was very supportive; she wanted to give the money away.”

Wills didn’t walk off the stage empty-handed. He landed on a prize package valued at $30,000 for the primary school, as well as other monetary prizes for himself.

“I could have kept on going, but I was thinking of the school at that time,” Wills said. “Elizabeth (Banks) said, ‘OK you’ve gotten the school stuff, now it’s about you.’ But, if you hit a whammy it’s all gone! I didn’t know how much the other people on the show had won. They had a $500,000 winner, a $400,000 winner, a $300,000 winner. I didn’t get that, but I came pretty close. It don’t even know what to say about the whole event; it was surreal, very surreal.”

He said his daughter was a little nervous about being on stage after he won.