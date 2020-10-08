No whammies! Greene County teacher competes on “Press Your Luck” tonight

“No whammies! No whammies!”
That’s the anthem of contestants on the classic gameshow “Press Your Luck;” if you hit the box with one, you lose everything. Luckily, Nathanael Greene Primary School first-grade teacher Scott Wills successfully avoided the little devil when he competed on the updated show in January.
“Press Your Luck” was revived by ABC in 2019 with host Elizabeth Banks. The show pits three contestants against each other answering questions to earn spins on the “Big Board” and then they use those spins to win cash and prizes while avoiding the whammy.
It originally aired on CBS daytime from September 1983-September 1986.
Like everything else in our world today, COVID-19 postponed his show from airing over the summer. It’ll be on ABC tonight at 9 p.m.
This is not the first time Wills has competed in a televised gameshow; he was on “Wheel of Fortune” in 2011.
“I was sitting around the house and said to my wife, Tammy, it’s time to do another gameshow for fun,” said Wills, who has been a teacher in Greene County for 16 years. “I decided on ‘Press Your Luck,’ filed out the application and never thought they’d call me.”
Wills got the call while he was working a University of Virginia basketball game.
“They flew my wife and daughter and I out there absolutely free, because Tammy and Emma were my supporters,” he said. “They paid for our meals; it was just a great time.”
When they arrived, Wills participated in a “Press Your Luck” boot camp.
“We had to show them that we were TV ready,” he laughed. “The next day they scheduled us. It was just an amazing experience to be there with Elizabeth Banks. She was really nice to be around. She was very supportive; she wanted to give the money away.”
Wills didn’t walk off the stage empty-handed. He landed on a prize package valued at $30,000 for the primary school, as well as other monetary prizes for himself.
“I could have kept on going, but I was thinking of the school at that time,” Wills said. “Elizabeth (Banks) said, ‘OK you’ve gotten the school stuff, now it’s about you.’ But, if you hit a whammy it’s all gone! I didn’t know how much the other people on the show had won. They had a $500,000 winner, a $400,000 winner, a $300,000 winner. I didn’t get that, but I came pretty close. It don’t even know what to say about the whole event; it was surreal, very surreal.”
He said his daughter was a little nervous about being on stage after he won.
“You have the first part and then the bonus round,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it and I saw it setting itself up that I was winning, you know, and the whammies got the other people. I thought, ‘I wonder what my wife and daughter are thinking.’ I couldn’t see them. I just knew Tammy was thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’ve got to come out on national television!’ And Emma was the same way.”
When they had to come out after the bonus round, Wills said they were nervous, but he told them to just be themselves.
“But, we had a great time while we were out in Hollywood,” he said. “I got to take Emma to Madame Tussauds (wax museum). She got to see that, so that was fun.”
Wills, who spent hours watching gameshows with his grandmothers growing up, always wanted to be on one. He said his grandmothers would have had a ball watching him.
“When my mom would go to school, I would either stay with my grandmothers or the babysitter and we would watch game shows,” he said. “It was game show, game show, news, soap operas. So I felt like they were watching me from above on the gameshows.”
Wills even remembers watching “Press Your Luck” in the mid-1980s when it was originally on.
“Being on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ was fun, but it was nothing compared to ‘Press Your Luck,’” Wills said. “I was more energized while there. I won $1,500 on ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ so the total is different.”
His love of gameshows spills over into his classroom. Wills enjoys incorporating lessons that are similar to gameshows into his classroom.
“The kids love it. I like to give out prizes, too,” he said.
During one of the interviews, Wills said they talked about giving back with the prizes and he talked about his love of Greene County Public Schools.
“My whole life has been around the schools and Greene County. It’s been my heart and soul, this place,” he said. “My mother taught for 42 years and I watched her all my life. That’s what made me want to be a teacher. I was originally going to teach music, but I changed it to elementary education and I’ve enjoyed it.”
Over the 16 years, Wills has taught fourth, third, second and now first grades—all in Greene County Public Schools.
Nathanael Greene Primary School Principal Danielle Alicea said she has been waiting for the airing of the show.
“We are so excited for Scott Wills and his recent adventure on the game show ‘Press Your Luck!’” Alicea said. “It does not come as a surprise that as he was picking out his wish list of prizes that he thought about our school community. Mr. Wills loves Greene County and strives to do everything he can to support it.”
Wills said when it came to the game, he didn’t know what they’d put up for prizes.
“When I saw the two smart boards and school supplies prize come and I hit it … I knew they’d be excited about that,” he said.
The two smart boards are valued at $20,000 and then the “school supplies” is actually $10,000 in cash. Wills is donating all that to the primary school.
“Those are just a few of the items that he won, tune in to see his full winnings,” Alicea said. “His Nathanael Greene family will all be watching tonight!”
Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh is not surprised by his choice to give back to the schools.
“Scott Wills is full of school and community spirit,” she said. “It only makes sense that he would want prizes sent to his school. I am incredibly grateful that he is sharing his winnings with [the primary school]. His enthusiasm for his school and the community of Greene is contagious, and I look forward to watching the show.”
Wills has deep roots here in Greene. His great-great-grandparents were part of the forced removal off the mountains to create Shenandoah National Park in the 1930s.
“I just bleed Greene,” he said of his love for the county. “Greene is where I started out, first going to school here, the people and the community. This place has been a community that has been through thick and thin and stuck together. I think it’s the hospitality of this entire county; I know I could go to somebody if I needed help. I think that’s what keeps me here.”
“I definitely bleed orange and blue, too,” Wills said of his loyalty to UVA.
Last year’s class knew he’d taped “Press Your Luck,” but this year’s doesn’t. He said he can’t wait to show them afterward since it airs after their bedtimes. He added he’s thrilled to be back in the classroom with the kids.
“I love being with the kids and talking to them. I missed it,” he said. “I felt lost almost, without being here. We may have difficult times, but this is my job. That’s why I try to make the teachers at the school perk up because I know some of them are having rough times. I dressed up as the dragon again just to surprise everybody and I went around saying ‘Rise up, you are a wonderful educator!’ I went to every teacher, just trying to make them happy.”
Wills’s show will air tonight, Oct. 8, at 9 p.m. on ABC.
