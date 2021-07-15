NGES math teacher honored by state council

“I have had the opportunity to serve as Linda’s immediate supervisor for the past seven years, (during which) I have routinely witnessed Linda’s passion for teaching and learning and her dedication to her students,” Midock said. “Quite honestly, Linda is second to none.”

Haselton was also awarded Nathanael Greene’s Educator of the Year award for 2020 and has been nominated for the Raising Caine award through GCPS 41 times since 2013. She also began an after-school remediation program in 1998 that she ran for 20 years.

“This next school year will be my 25th and my last, as I will be retiring in June 2022,” Haselton said. “I never expected to be a teacher when I was in college getting a political science degree. It was when I was a Cub Scout den leader for my son and working with nine boys as they went through second grade through fifth grade that I realized I wanted to work with children; I was a career-switcher and it was the best decision I ever made.”

Haselton said she loves being the intervention teacher because she understands where her students are coming from.