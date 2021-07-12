New Tech Center director brings multiple perspectives

During her time at William Monroe, Peregoy has gratefully accepted every challenge that has come her way, whether it was coaching the esports team, helping to put together the yearbook or serving as coach for the high school robotics team.

“I definitely have kept myself pretty busy,” she laughed. “It goes down to having that servant’s heart, I guess—you want to show up for the people you care about in every capacity and avenue that you possibly can, so if I have skills or experiences that can help in any situation, I want to apply those. I’m not the type of person that just wants to coast; I really enjoy being challenged and I enjoy being able to help in areas where help is needed.”

Even if she’s not sure she could build herself a robot from scratch, whenever there’s a need, Peregoy looks for ways to help fill it to the best of her ability. A background in video games and technology helped her connect with the esports players; graphic design and page layout skills from her classes helped with yearbook; and I.T. fundamentals and coding helped her understand the basics of robotics.