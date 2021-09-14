New meat processor training program will help local cattle farmers

“It’s important to encourage prospective entrepreneurs in the meat industry,” said 21-year-old Margaret Myers, who maintains a herd of 20 beef cows at Little Brook Farm in Ruckersville. “Small butchery businesses are complex and entail great responsibility, but they are integral to the success of small farms and local food. I’d love to see new businesses begin and the existing businesses streamline their operations.”

Martha Ledford of Cair Paravel Enterprises agreed.

“We have been using Blue Ridge Meats near Front Royal as our processor and they have been short staffed for a long time—definitely prior to the pandemic,” Ledford said. “With more folks raising their own hogs and beeves (cattle), their business has grown exponentially; however, they are having difficulties with finding qualified cutters. I hope that our Technical Education Center will be able to add a course in meat cutting … I think that it is important for us to look at the skills students are going to need in the future as well as those in high-demand fields that are understaffed.”

One problem with small processors is that the facility must be USDA certified in order to sell animal products to the public.