New library card for area teachers

Greene County Library Branch Manager Ginny Reese unveiled a new program at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting for teachers at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) branches: teacher cards.

“At JMRL we really regard teachers as VIPs and we want to do everything that we can to make it easy for teachers to use the library and especially to make it easy for teachers to use the JMRL collection within their classrooms for the benefit of their students,” Reese said.

Educators in K-12 public and private schools, as well as educators in non-profit preschool programs, are eligible to sign up for a teacher card.

Highlights include:

nNo out-of-area service fees for teachers who live outside the service area of JMRL.

nNo overdue fines or late renewal fees, but items would be billed if not returned.

nThere is a six-week checkout period, instead of the usual three-week checkout period.

nIt applies for books, DVDs, CDs, toy kits, eBooks, maker kits and other items.