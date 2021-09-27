New library card for area teachers

Greene County Library Branch Manager Ginny Reese unveiled a new program at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting for teachers at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) branches: teacher cards.
“At JMRL we really regard teachers as VIPs and we want to do everything that we can to make it easy for teachers to use the library and especially to make it easy for teachers to use the JMRL collection within their classrooms for the benefit of their students,” Reese said.
Educators in K-12 public and private schools, as well as educators in non-profit preschool programs, are eligible to sign up for a teacher card.
Highlights include:
nNo out-of-area service fees for teachers who live outside the service area of JMRL.
nNo overdue fines or late renewal fees, but items would be billed if not returned.
nThere is a six-week checkout period, instead of the usual three-week checkout period.
nIt applies for books, DVDs, CDs, toy kits, eBooks, maker kits and other items.
“The whole point of these cards is to make it easier for teachers to use our materials in their classrooms and not put their personal library account at risk,” Reese said. “The description of educators is also pretty broad; it includes any instructional or instructional support staff, teacher assistants, library and media specialists, school psychologists, administrative staff and other personnel.”
To get the new cards, educators go to one of the JMRL branches and register for a teacher card. The only requirement is showing some documentation of their job, such as a teacher badge. Teacher cards must be renewed annually. Personal reading materials should still be checked out with personal cards, Reese noted.
“I’m just really excited to tell you all about it,” Reese told the supervisors. “We’re trying to get the word out. We have had some teachers register for these new cards already in the Greene branch.”
“Thank you for expanding your services and for all the services that you’re already providing,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin (Stanardsville District).
The Greene County Library is at 222 Main St., Stanardsville. It is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday; and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call (434) 985-5227 or visit the library online at www.jmrl.org/br-greene.