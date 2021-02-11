New jury law may have unintended consequences

That summer date will mark the enactment of a new law giving defendants convicted at jury trials the choice to be sentenced by a judge or the jury that convicted then. The law is a piece of criminal justice reform, overturning the involvement in sentencing that juries have had in Virginia since the late 1700s.

“This is the most transformational piece of criminal justice reform to be passed in Virginia in a generation,” said Sen. Joseph Morrisey, who sponsored the bill during last year’s General Assembly. The bill was a topic of conversation during a special legislative session focused on criminal justice and police reform. It officially became law when the governor signed it in the fall.

Those in favor of the change point to juries handing down stiffer sentences, making many defendants opt out of having a jury trial. They say the law makes the option of a jury trial one of less risk. Juries in Virginia aren’t given state sentencing guidelines noting what a typical sentence would be for a particular crime. According to the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission (VCSC) in fiscal year 2020, sentences in jury cases went above the guidelines 40% of the time. Only 7.2% of sentences in non-jury cases went above the guidelines. In fiscal year 2019, sentences handed down by juries went above sentencing guidelines 37% of the time compared to 7.4% of non-jury cases, and in fiscal year 2018, juries exceeded sentencing guidelines nearly 50% of the time compared to 8.7% of non-jury cases. In the 16th Judicial District, which Madison, Orange and Greene counties belong to, sentences by judges in fiscal year 2020 complied with guidelines 81% of the time. The sentences exceeded guidelines 8% of the time and were less than the guidelines 12% of the time.