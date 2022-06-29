New General Assembly laws take effect July 1

By Becca Pizmoht

Staff Writer

Each year, on July 1, in conjunction with the Commonwealth’s new fiscal year, hundreds of bills passed by the current Virginia General Assembly become law. On the first of the month, several new laws are likely to impact hunters, motor vehicles, employment and workers’ compensation claims and 4-H ers. Several bills targeting animal cruelty also made their way into the code of Virginia starting July 1.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin thanked the legislators for their efforts to improve the safety and quality of life in a press release after signing several of the bills in mid-April.

“We are here to provide solutions to the problems that matter to Virginians,” said Youngkin. “I thank the bipartisan legislators for their ability to find common sense solutions for their constituents and the Commonwealth.”

Of the over 800 bills that Gov. Youngkin signed into law during the 2022 General Assembly session, two will impact hunters and sportsmen. Sunday hunting on public or private land is now permissible as long as it takes place more than 200 yards from a place of worship. HB 120 reduces the cost of hunting and fishing licenses for disabled veterans. Previously, veterans had to have at least 70 percent disability to receive the reduced fee schedule and HB 120 grants the reduced fee to veterans with a 30 percent or higher disability.

SB 186 creates a system for permanent farm use tags that are tied to an agricultural operation. The new law is designed to prevent the use of the tags for unsafe and illegitimate vehicles and limits their availability to trucks, SUVs and trailers with a legitimate agricultural purpose. Despite passage this session, this law will have a delayed effective date of July 1, 2023. Starting Friday, cars and trucks are prohibited from operating on public highways if their frame, chassis or suspension have been modified so that the front bumper is four or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Penalties for catalytic converter theft will increase from a class 1 misdemeanor to a class 6 felony. The identical bills HB 740 and SB 729 also require scrap metal buyers to document that sellers of parts have lawful possession of them.

“It was time to address the abuses of the system,” said Senator Emmett Hangar about SB 186 that he sponsored. “The system has been exploited for years and vehicles that won’t pass inspection, drivers without legal credentials and uninsured vehicles often sneak by with farm use tags.”

Two new laws protecting Virginia workers also go into effect July 1. SB 351 requires compensation for permanent and total incapacity to be awarded for the loss of both hands, both arms, both legs, both feet, both eyes or any two from the same accident or a compensable consequence of the injury sustained in the original accident. The former law only required compensation if the loss occurred in the original accident. SB 677 also requires cost-of-living supplementation to claimants receiving disability benefits from the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Act that are not receiving federal disability benefits.

Students will now be allowed excused absences for participating in 4-H education programs, thanks to the identical HB 246 and SB 596. 4-Hers will now be able to participate in educational programs as if they were on a school field trip and not be counted absent.

Also geared toward students, Delegate Rob Bell’s HB 741 requires schools to create a detailed floor plan for school safety audits. The bill requires a detailed and accurate floor plan but also allows the school to withhold the floor plan from public disclosure.

Several bills focused on animal welfare also become law this week. The deplorable conditions at Cumberland County’s Envigo research facility have led to a flurry of new legislation designed to protect dogs and cats. HB 1350 and SB 87 prohibit the sale of dogs and cats for experimental purposes. SB 90 also requires breeders of cats and dogs for animal testing facilities to allow animals no longer necessary to the facility to be offered for adoption prior to euthanizing it. SB 604 clarifies that cats and dogs in the possession of breeders that sell for experimental purposes are protected by state animal welfare laws. These laws follow last year’s ban on the use of animals in cosmetics testing. After July 1, it will be illegal to sell any cosmetics that were developed using animal testing. This change gives Virginia some of the strongest anti-cruelty laws and has been cited as a leader by North American Cruelty Free International, a non-profit dedicated to ending the use of animals for product testing.

“We’re really happy Virginia has taken this step and are hopeful the momentum will lead to passing a federal law,” said Monica Engebretson public affairs head for North American Cruelty Free International.