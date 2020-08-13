New EMS supervisor hired

Greene County took a major step toward the establishment of its own emergency medical service (EMS) squad with the hiring of a new head of that department recently.

Aaron Anderegg, a lifelong Greene County resident, accepted the position of emergency medical services supervisor in the Greene County Office of Emergency Services, according to Melissa Meador, director of emergency services.

“Aaron brings almost two decades of EMS experience and knowledge to our new agency. His supervisory experience will benefit us tremendously,” Meador said. “We are fortunate to have Aaron join our team and look forward to his input in developing our new agency.”

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 12 to build its own EMS after the University of Virginia Health System notified them on April 14 that it would sever its contract with the county to provide emergency response services in the county effective Oct. 14. The health system’s Medic 5, have been paid providers for Greene County since 2011.

Meador told supervisors in June there would be two phases to building the squad.

In addition to hiring for Anderegg’s position, the county has contracted with Dr. Debra Perina to continue to serve as the operational medical director for the squad. Meador said Perina will be on the agenda for the Aug. 11 supervisors meeting.

Meador said descriptions for the approximately 15 positions Anderegg will supervise have been created and advertising for those jobs has started.

Meador told supervisors on July 27 that while she’s pleased with the progress that’s been made, there is still more work to do.