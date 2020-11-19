New EMS building estimate higher than hoped

“The original estimate that we gave the board was $1.4 million,” said Melissa Meador, director of emergency services. “That was based on (the engineer’s) experience with similar designs that he had done in the past and it was our hope to fit our operation into minimal space. Early on, we were even looking at the possibility of two buildings, one in Stanardsville and one in Ruckersville. The second station in Ruckersville, we felt could be construed as more of a want than really a need right now. So we turned all of our energy and our focus for the one facility in Stanardsville and to make that work first.”