New charges in Vega case

A Barboursville man charged with the alleged rape of a minor in 2019 now faces new charges for possession of child pornography.

Armando Vega Jr., 43, appeared in court Nov. 10. Originally arrested in September 2019, in December 2019, a grand jury handed down 12 indictments charging him with rape of a minor younger than 13. The victim in the case was 9 years old. He now faces 12 additional charges: one charge of simple possession of child pornography and 11 charges of repeated offenses of possession of child pornography.

Michael Hallahan, who was appointed to represent Vega by the Hon. Claude V. Worrell in a jury trial scheduled for Jan. 11-13, 2021, on the rape charges, was again appointed to represent Vega on the new charges.

The trial will be set for the new charges on Dec. 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Greene County Circuit Court.

Vega continues to be held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

