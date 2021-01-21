Neighbors oppose site of possible gun range

All those who spoke against the range last week admitted they are all shooters themselves.

“Nobody here has a problem with guns,” Swingle said. “Probably every single person, including myself, on this road has at least one gun. Everybody on this road has heard every shot I’ve ever fired in my entire life, including when I learned to shoot. Nobody complained to me and I have no complaints about anyone else.”

Jacober said he has no problem with the sound of gunshots.

“If the business moves in, that sound will be up to 20 lanes for any given day for eight hours a day,” he said. “Shooting firearms is a lovely sound, I think, if I’m at a range with my ear protection. It’s not a lovely sound if I’m taking a nap, or watching my grandchildren, or trying to calm a dog that’s skittish.”

Baggett said his opposition is site specific.

“This is nowhere near an appropriate site specific place for us,” Baggett said. “We’re all for guns and we’re all Second Amendment supporters and think this is a wonderful idea—somewhere—but it needs to be in the appropriate place.”

Jacober said he believes the range will have a negative impact on property values in the area, as well.