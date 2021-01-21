Neighbors oppose site of possible gun range

A group of Greene County residents has formed to oppose the site of a possible gun range in Dyke.
Walter Key, with Range 233 Holdings LLC, recently announced he’s in the process of purchasing 16 acres on Middle Mountain Road (off Bingham Mountain Road near its connection with Chapman Road), with the intent to open a shooting range on the property. A gun range will require a special use permit to operate and until he owns the property, Key is not able to submit an application.
Corey Jacober, co-owner of Touchstone Manor (also off Chapman Road), said that while noise pollution is a big concern, he is also concerned about lead abatement.
“That entire area down there is the flat run out area of the hillside,” Jacober said. “You know, six million rounds of lead sitting in the dirt seems to me like just a dangerous idea for 20 homes that are going to be drinking from the well water.”
Touchstone Manor opened in 2020 as a destination wedding venue and bed and breakfast in the old William Cox Inn.
Culley Baggett grew up in Greene County and lives in the first house on Middle Mountain Road.
“We want to make sure that people know that this approval process has really not even started yet,” Baggett said. “With a gun range, you have to have all the engineering done before you can even turn in that permit. As a community, we want to be sure everyone is getting the right story because it’s not an approved project.”
Middle Mountain Road is barely more than a driveway, according to those who live on that road. There is not room to pass on the narrow gravel road.
“I’m the first house on that driveway; I’m going to catch every piece of traffic that comes through here,” Baggett said. “And in the summertime when it’s dry, it’s an absolute dust cloud. There would need to be many upgrades to the road that would need to be done and there are a lot of right-of-way issues with the road. Everyone who travels this road knows the proper pull offs when you need to let another car pass, but strangers coming up here won’t and they’re going to be all in our yards.”
Ken Melville, who purchased the property that used to be Autumn Hills Vineyard, across Bingham Mountain Road from Middle Mountain, is also very concerned about the noise.
“I purchased this facility about three years ago with the intent of bringing it back to life,” Melville said. “It was run down, overgrown with trees. I’ve put my back into this thing for the past few years. My sister came along and purchased the vineyard up the road, which was also in disrepair. They put a ton of money into the vineyard, replacing all the trellises, and I’ve been putting money into (the tasting room) trying to bring it back to life. A shooting range in that proximity is just going to destroy the whole thing; people won’t want to sit outside and enjoy the efforts we’re making with the beer or the wine. That’s why I’m so passionate about it.”
Melville said even though he’s located off River Road, he can sometimes hear conversations from Baggett’s back porch as if he was standing on his own.
“I was in the Navy and I know how sounds travel through different mediums and if there’s cold air on top the sound bounces right back down,” he said. “There is specialized engineering that has to be done in order to verify that the sound is contained and not bouncing around. The breeze is always blowing, too, and that affects the sound, too. It’s just a bad idea from our perspective.”
Wayne Wilberger, whose home is about 300 feet from the proposed site as a crow flies, said he’s worried about the traffic on that road.
“I have young children and animals,” Wilberger said. “We’re country people. My kids walk in the mountains and ride their bikes and four-wheelers. And with having young children, if he has 50 strangers a day coming up the driveway, that’s a huge concern. And, of course, the noise; we’ll probably never have a dog that can stand still again because they’ll be shaking and scared to death.”
Seth Swingle grew up on Middle Mountain Road.
“(A range) will completely change the character of this neighborhood,” Swingle said. “There are no businesses here, it’s just a bunch of people and it’s always been like that. I think that’s the reason that pretty much all of us moved out here—I mean certainly the reason my parents moved here 35 years ago—and the reason I still live here, 31 years later, is for the privacy. If any of us wanted to live in the suburbs or in town, we would live in the suburbs or the town.”
All those who spoke against the range last week admitted they are all shooters themselves.
“Nobody here has a problem with guns,” Swingle said. “Probably every single person, including myself, on this road has at least one gun. Everybody on this road has heard every shot I’ve ever fired in my entire life, including when I learned to shoot. Nobody complained to me and I have no complaints about anyone else.”
Jacober said he has no problem with the sound of gunshots.
“If the business moves in, that sound will be up to 20 lanes for any given day for eight hours a day,” he said. “Shooting firearms is a lovely sound, I think, if I’m at a range with my ear protection. It’s not a lovely sound if I’m taking a nap, or watching my grandchildren, or trying to calm a dog that’s skittish.”
Baggett said his opposition is site specific.
“This is nowhere near an appropriate site specific place for us,” Baggett said. “We’re all for guns and we’re all Second Amendment supporters and think this is a wonderful idea—somewhere—but it needs to be in the appropriate place.”
Jacober said he believes the range will have a negative impact on property values in the area, as well.
“I don’t want to move, but I also don’t want to get to that situation where I need to sell something and there’s zero property value because it’s known as the area that is never quiet,” Jacober said. “When people come over there you know you’re going to hear some gunshots because we all shoot, but not for eight hours a day. And I don’t shoot with 20 or 30 people at once. You hear some barking dogs, you hear some loud trucks—that’s the country—but if you put this in, every one of those homes in that area is going to drop in property value. And it’s unfair.”
He added, “We want to make sure that people understand that we 100% support a place for us to safely shoot guns … this is not the location. This is purely a location problem. It needs to make sense to the people that are around and it needs to positively affect the community, not negatively.”
There are no public hearings scheduled on the proposed gun range as no application has yet been submitted. Once one is submitted there will be public hearings at the Greene County Planning Commission and the Greene County Board of Supervisors before a vote is taken on the plan.
Jacober said there are roughly 50 signatures against the project at this point. For more information, email nogreenerange@gmail.com.
For more information about the range itself, use the hashtag
#GreeneCountyRangeProject on social media or email greenecountyrange