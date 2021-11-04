Neighbors band together to fix roads

“Some of the homes that might not have donated—because some of them we have spoken to are single parents, they’ve been affected by COVID, they’re on disability, they’re on hospice—that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to fix (by their homes), because at the end of the day we all have to drive on this,” Eppard said. “Our goal is, the day of, we’re trying to get all of our neighbors out. We’re donating the hot dogs, we’re asking for just food donations and drinks and we want everyone out. Maybe that’ll bring more of us together.”

Saturday, Oct. 23, was a beautiful day to be outside as dozens of neighbors gathered beginning at 9 a.m. to work on the two roadways.

“So, basically what we’ve been doing is we’ll take the tar and we’ll clean out the area first, put the tar down, then put the milling, and then when they roll it, it sort of forces some of that tar up into the milling… and hopefully it’ll set,” said Underwood. “Back in the ‘80s I actually worked for an asphalt company, so I had a little experience with it. The one guy on the Bobcat used to do construction. A couple ladies, you know, we’d set the buckets and they’d come through and pop them, stir them and get them ready to go. Everybody had their own little thing; it’s gone pretty smoothly.”