Neighbors band together to fix roads

After more than two decades of delayed maintenance, residents in the Golden Hills subdivision in Ruckersville banded together last month to fix two neighborhood roads.
Twenty-three neighbors on Wood Drive and Haney Road spent the weekend of Oct. 23-24 pouring tar, transporting milling materials and driving rented construction equipment in order to fix the issues with their roads. Another two dozen residents donated food, drinks and supplies (a station was set up in a neighbor’s driveway with coolers full of cold drinks and a grill to make hot dogs for lunch) and more than 32 households contributed financially to the effort—which totaled more than $5,000.
The issue dates back to 1990, when Golden Hills turned over $220,000 in road bonds at the start of the building project. As the project and roads progressed, the bond posted by builder Tom Compton, now deceased, was reduced to $50,000 in November 1991 and then to $20,000 in November 1993, according to records given by former Greene County Planning and Zoning Director Bart Svoboda to the Greene County Record in 2016.
In February 2003, the $20,000 remaining bond held by Wachovia Bank was called by Greene County, which ended up spending $27,972 from October 2004 to March 2010 on drainage, grading and other work.
“At the time of subdivision approval, the county required that the roads in Golden Hills Subdivision be built to VDOT standards so that they may be accepted into the state system for maintenance,” reads the letter from Greene County Planning Director Nicholas Hahn to Wachovia Bank, dated Jan. 30, 2003. “As of the date of this letter this requirement remains in effect. After numerous notices to the applicant, the roads in Golden Hills Subdivision have not been built to VDOT standards. T & D Associates has defaulted under the terms and conditions of its agreement with Greene County in reference to constructing a road system … in Golden Hills Subdivision.”
Since David Underwood moved to Wood Drive in 1999, there has been confusion among homeowners about just who was responsible for the upkeep of the roads; in the meantime, potholes have gone unfilled and snow has gone unplowed. The roads were in terrible condition. According to the real estate listing for Underwood’s home, however, the roads were to be maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).
“We moved here in ’99 and when Tom (Compton) was still alive, he took care of any potholes; he took care of snow,” Underwood said. “My understanding is … they were bleeding money and Tom was trying to finish up what he could. … Pretty much, the county screwed up and gave the bond back before they should have.”
A letter from VDOT Maintenance Manager David Crim to 58th District Delegate Rob Bell dated March 24, 2011, outlined the proposal for accepting Golden Hills into the state secondary road system.
“VDOT land development staff performed inspections of Haney Road and Wood Drive in 1996, 2000, 2002 and 2004 and provided a list of substandard items that must be corrected before these roads can be brought into the state secondary road system,” the letter reads. “At this time, we understand that Greene County is working on a funding source for the needed improvements. The department will continue to assist Greene County in their effort to improve these roads to state standards so they can be accepted into the state secondary road system.”
After more than 15 years, Underwood and others again approached the county supervisors asking for a solution to their problem. The roads had at this point gone un-maintained for so long that potholes were piling up and drivers were weaving around them to get in and out of the subdivision.
In a letter to Underwood from then-Greene County Administrator John Barkley dated March 9, 2016, Barkley maintains that the board performed due diligence in the releasing of the bond for road work during the construction.
“Certain extenuating circumstances with regard to the developer may have caused the project to languish and remain incomplete,” he said in reference to Compton’s passing. “With this in mind, the Board of Supervisors has concluded that the needed upgrades are the collective responsibility of the property owners that reside along the subject private roads and that the county of Greene assumes no liability associated with the condition of the roads in the Golden Hills subdivision or any other private roads in Greene County.”
In January 2020, the board of supervisors changed the requirements for performance guarantees between the county and land developers.
“Some of the board members that have been around a while and Mr. (Davis) Lamb will remember certain neighborhoods where, in the past, maybe some of the guarantees were released incorrectly or in an earlier time frame then maybe would be prudent nowadays,” Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl said. “They were following the regulations at that time and some of those improvements never got completed because there was no money. So this, this is a way to guarantee that when someone comes to the board and asks to undertake a development, that the citizens receive everything that they expect.”
The new requirements will prevent future developments from going through the headaches that Golden Hills’ residents have been coping with for 20 years. In the meantime, they still had a problem to solve.
While walking one September Sunday morning, Noah Zuckerman and Mary Eppard came across several neighbors out doing the same. They began chatting about—what else—the deplorable condition of the roads, and decided that the neighborhood should hold a meeting to discuss the issue. Eppard and Diane Fortune went home and typed up letters to put in neighbor’s mailboxes, and two weeks later, 27 neighbors came out to come up with a solution.
“We met right down at the corner of Wood and Haney and about 17 households came out, out of 48 houses,” Fortune said. “And we got 17 houses signed up for financial (donations) and about 15 people signed up for labor. … Some gave just what they could afford—they just want something done to this road. It’s been a wonderful turnout.”
“The plan is to get milling—old milled up asphalt—to try to fill in holes, try to fill these spots in,” Underwood said. “Diane (Fortune) had set up with Sunbelt for getting a roller and a tractor and I think we raised around $3,000. That was the plan, to try to fix as much as we could with the limited resources.”
Fortune and Eppard worked together to collect donations and by the end of September, they had enough to organize a workday on the roads.
“Some of the homes that might not have donated—because some of them we have spoken to are single parents, they’ve been affected by COVID, they’re on disability, they’re on hospice—that doesn’t mean that we’re not going to fix (by their homes), because at the end of the day we all have to drive on this,” Eppard said. “Our goal is, the day of, we’re trying to get all of our neighbors out. We’re donating the hot dogs, we’re asking for just food donations and drinks and we want everyone out. Maybe that’ll bring more of us together.”
Saturday, Oct. 23, was a beautiful day to be outside as dozens of neighbors gathered beginning at 9 a.m. to work on the two roadways.
“So, basically what we’ve been doing is we’ll take the tar and we’ll clean out the area first, put the tar down, then put the milling, and then when they roll it, it sort of forces some of that tar up into the milling… and hopefully it’ll set,” said Underwood. “Back in the ‘80s I actually worked for an asphalt company, so I had a little experience with it. The one guy on the Bobcat used to do construction. A couple ladies, you know, we’d set the buckets and they’d come through and pop them, stir them and get them ready to go. Everybody had their own little thing; it’s gone pretty smoothly.”
Throughout the day on Saturday, volunteers drove the tractor, bobcat and roller while others poured tar, smoothed out milling or cleared fallen leaves off the roadway. By sundown they had the majority of Wood Drive completed, and folks showed up once again on Sunday to complete Haney Road.
“We want to let everybody know everything—like no one has made money off of this and no one has pocketed money,” Eppard said. “We have all the receipts.”
The final count was 20 bags of asphalt, 75 tons of milling, 124 5-gallon buckets of tar, two asphalt brushes and rental and gas for three pieces of heavy equipment. When Eppard posted a notice to the neighborhood’s Facebook page about the final expenses, the overage was donated within days.
“It was a lot of work that was done in the two days fixing our roads, but everyone left meeting a new neighbor or friend,” she said.