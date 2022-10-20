Ms. Haney retires after 45+ years educating youth

The blocks are stacked, posters hung and cartons of fresh crayons await arts and crafts time in classrooms around the county … but for one Greene County educator, weekday mornings look a little bit quieter this month. As of Sept. 1, Nancy Haney has officially retired from early childhood education, after a staggering 45-plus years in the field.

From Atlanta, Ga., to Stanardsville, Va., Haney’s daughter estimates that her mom touched the lives of thousands of children over the years.

“It was time for her to be able to show her love to others in another way,” said Dana Ripley. “She feels like her ministry has been called to help others. Now she’s volunteering; she does a lot of church work right here at Stanardsville United Methodist Church as the new president of their UMW – she’s very proud of that – so she can be involved in the community in ways where she couldn’t before because she worked full time.”

A 1968 graduate of William Monroe High School, Haney’s career began in Atlanta, where she served as co-director for a “Mother’s Morning Out” program for 10 years.

“It was basically to allow moms of preschoolers to go run errands, play with their other children, take the other kids to school—that kind of thing,” Ripley said. “She started as co-director (for two years) and then she became a co-teacher for the three-year-old group, which she did for the next eight years.”

Ripley herself was in kindergarten at the time, a half-day program. Haney would work in the mornings and be finished in time to pick her up from school. “She could work and provide for my brother and me; teach others but then be with her own kids, too,” she said.

In 1987, Haney moved back to Greene County to become director of the Greene County Childcare Center, where she served the community for another 20 years. During that time, she taught the children of former classmates and even her first grandchild.

“She’s taught me my whole life,” Ripley said. “My friends and I worked for her and that’s how we learned a strong work ethic during our summer job. It helped us young kids learn how to be responsible, to help out in the community and to just be good humans.”

In 2007, Haney fulfilled her dream of opening her own childcare center. Nestled in downtown Stanardsville (just off Lambs Lane, two blocks from Snead’s Automotive), Haney-Ripley Child Care was a collaboration between Haney and her son-in-law, Steve Ripley. During the center’s 10 years of operation, Haney served as co-owner, teacher and much more.

“She’s into a second generation at this point, which is kind of crazy to me,” Ripley said. “Some of the children she taught when she first moved back here are now parents to her most recent children. Mom always had the best interests of the children and the parents at heart. But by the grace of God, her love of children is really, I think, what made her successful in impacting these kids.”

“She had wisdom for everyone,” said Lauren Jacob, who was asked to serve as a teacher alongside Haney last year. “I don’t think I would have agreed to do it if I hadn’t known that she was going to be there; I was just a mom that had started working in preschools … but to know that there’s this woman there that everyone in the community loves and who has all this experience, I figured I’d at least be able to get through the year.

Jacob said Ms. Haney definitely served as a mentor to other young teachers, and Ripley agreed.

“She always says you don’t teach for the money; you teach for the love of the children,” Ripley said. “Hence why she stayed in it for 45 years, because that’s really where her heart is. She knew there was a need, she wanted to be that person, and I’ve gotten messages from parents who say ‘she helped raise my children,’ because parents have to work and she wanted a safe and loving place for these children.”

Haney decided to step back from the business ownership side of the center after a decade, selling the school to Piper (PJ) Gilbert in 2017.

“Ms. Haney paved the way for many Greene County early childhood educators,” Gilbert said. “I worked part-time for her briefly at Greene County Childcare Center when I was in high school. Then as an adult I was fortunate enough to fulfill my dreams by purchasing Haney-Ripley Childcare Center and was privileged that she stayed on to continue mentoring and teaching until her retirement. The community was very lucky to have her knowledge to care for so many children in our county.”

Although she was no longer the owner, Haney stayed on as a teacher at Piper-Ivy Preschool for five more years.

“Mom was just so blessed, when they did decide to sell, that she was able to stay on as a teacher,” Ripley said. “I think that would have been very difficult (otherwise) so thank you to PJ Gilbert. She was just so thankful that PJ gave her the blessing to continue as a teacher. To allow her the opportunity to keep working with children meant a lot to Mom, because I think it would have been hard to just sell and walk away.”

“She knew she wanted to be able to enjoy retirement, but she really had a hard time giving it up, I think,” Jacob said. “I think she was ready (to retire), but I’m sure a piece of her is still thinking, what am I going to do without that? She was always up and down, on the floor with the kids – working circles around me!”

According to Jacob, Ms. Haney had a way of rephrasing things to help children understand their situation. “She would always say to me, you can’t ask ‘what’s wrong with you?’ It’s, ‘what happened to you?’ That was her big thing last year,” Jacob said.

“She will tell you there are no bad children,” Ripley agreed. “Sometimes children make bad choices. Her biggest thing is just caring for people and knowing how to frame things because nothing’s wrong with the child; something happened. You either got hit, somebody took your toy away, somebody knocked over your castle, or there’s trauma at home and you don’t know how to deal with it.”

A well-known figure in Greene, Haney nevertheless declined a formal party for her retirement. Instead, an open house will be held at Stanardsville United Methodist Church (SUMC) to allow any and all former parents, students, teachers, coworkers and friends the opportunity to stop by and share stories.

Since announcing her retirement, Ripley says she has heard from many former students about the things they remember learning from Ms. Haney.

“One of her former students is 35 now and she saw a tea towel with ‘God is great, God is good’ on it and she said, ‘only thanks to Ms. Morris!’ Ripley said. “Not every child said the blessing before, and that is something she implemented from the beginning – they say a blessing before every snack and every meal. … Just memories of things she taught them that they didn’t learn anywhere else. People will see her at Walmart and they’ll still say, ‘Ms. Morris, do you remember me?’ And it just amazes me that she remembers all of these people.”

Haney was known as “Ms. Morris” during her time at GCCC and was called “Ms. Haney” or “Ms. Nancy” by many, many children over the years; but perhaps her favorite title is ‘Nana’. A mom and grandmother, Ms. Haney looks forward to spending more time with her grandchildren now that she’s retired. Far from slowing down, during the time of this interview Haney was at the YDC (Youth Development Council – an after-school program in Greene) serving meals to children.

“Mom will always say, the parents need daycare but the children need preschool – the children need that structure,” Ripley said. “It’s hard to encourage young people to go into education, but she wouldn’t trade it for the world. You can’t have that type of passion if you don’t really, genuinely care—and she cares. She cares about people and I just really think she’s pretty fantastic.”

The open house will be held at SUMC on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The church is located at 25 Court St., Stanardsville.