Motion to suppress denied

A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of an Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man in 2019.

Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 42, is facing numerous charges in the death of Brian Keith Dudley, of Greene County, on July 10, 2019, on Dundee Road in Stanardsville. He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2020. Attorney Paul C. Galanides of Richmond is representing Webster.

Greene County Circuit Court Judge the Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. denied the motion to suppress any evidence related to a camera that was placed on a utility pole near Webster’s residence.

Galanides argued that law enforcement violated Webster’s constitutional right to privacy through the utilization of the camera. He said Webster should have a reasonable sense of privacy in his home and land immediately surrounding his home.

Galanides said Webster lives on a rural road in Orange County which serves three private residences.

Deputy Common-wealth’s Attorney Mason Byrd argued that the Webster’s road is attached to Route 600, which is a public road, and from that public right of way one could see all the way to the far end. Byrd said the camera was placed on the utility pole by Dominion Power which has an easement from the property owner who is not Webster.