Motion to suppress denied

A judge on Tuesday denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of an Orange County man charged with allegedly killing a Greene County man in 2019.
Robert Lee “Saddiiq” Webster, 42, is facing numerous charges in the death of Brian Keith Dudley, of Greene County, on July 10, 2019, on Dundee Road in Stanardsville. He was arrested on Aug. 11, 2020. Attorney Paul C. Galanides of Richmond is representing Webster.
Greene County Circuit Court Judge the Hon. Claude Worrell Jr. denied the motion to suppress any evidence related to a camera that was placed on a utility pole near Webster’s residence.
Galanides argued that law enforcement violated Webster’s constitutional right to privacy through the utilization of the camera. He said Webster should have a reasonable sense of privacy in his home and land immediately surrounding his home.
Galanides said Webster lives on a rural road in Orange County which serves three private residences.
Deputy Common-wealth’s Attorney Mason Byrd argued that the Webster’s road is attached to Route 600, which is a public road, and from that public right of way one could see all the way to the far end. Byrd said the camera was placed on the utility pole by Dominion Power which has an easement from the property owner who is not Webster.
Bryd submitted two sets of photos—those taken by the camera and those taken from the public right of way—to show the evidence was not from within Webster’s residence.
Judge Worrell said since the camera did not take images within his home and photographed areas where someone driving by could see, it did not violate a right to privacy.
Galanides said he has an ongoing objection if any evidence comes to light that was within Webster’s private residence.
Webster was arraigned on nine charges related to events that happened in Greene County on July 10, 2019, including: murder; two charges of use of a firearm in commission of a felony; three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle; robbery; possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II narcotic; and possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I or II narcotic while possessing a firearm. Webster pleaded not guilty to all charges.
A trial was originally scheduled to begin Jan. 26, 2021, but was postponed with defendant’s permission to May 25-28, since Greene County has not yet received approval to begin jury trials by the Virginia Supreme Court due to COVID-19.
Dudley’s body was discovered around 4:30 p.m. on July 10 in a car on Dundee Road in Greene. The car was in park and the engine was idling.
Webster is being held at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange without bail.