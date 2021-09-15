More students failed SOLs in 2020

In the math field, only 40% of students passed their 2021 SOL tests in Greene, compared to 77% in 2019. This breaks down to 52% in third grade; 38% in fourth grade; 46% in fifth grade; 28% in sixth grade; 37% in seventh grade; 5% in eighth grade; 60% in geometry; 38% in Algebra 1; and 76% in Algebra 2.

“It was predicted early on in the school year—not just locally but at the state level—that reading scores would be much less impacted as compared to math scores, because those math scores are definitely new skills that are being learned as opposed to the skill of reading, which you can retain much longer and apply to new tests,” Huber said.

In science, 56% of Greene County students passed in 2021 compared to 76% in 2019. The breakdown was 45% passing for fifth grade science; 52% for eighth grade; 68% for biology; and 60% for earth science. No exams were given for chemistry in 2021.

“I think that can be attributed to some of those same factors I mentioned with no test prep,” Huber said. “Because we had less time with students in the buildings, our focus was definitely leaning towards literacy and math more than some of the other content areas, so I think that could explain the difference.”