The Miss Greene pageant has been a tradition in the community since 1950 and has continued to grow ever since.

“For many years the pageant had only three categories – Little Miss Greene, Little Mister Greene and Miss Greene,” said Stephanie Dowell of the Lions Club, the sponsor of the annual event. “We now have eight categories and provide educational scholarships in the Miss Greene category. We have also added three optional awards. They include photogenic (each category), Cover Miss (contestant who brings in the most ad pages) and the Community Service Award (contestant bringing in the most non-perishable food items to be donated to Feeding Greene).”

Titleholders will go on to represent the Greene community throughout the year by doing community service and participating in parades throughout the area.

“Benefits of competing include an increase in self-confidence, poise and public speaking. The Miss contestants not only compete in on stage modeling, but they must complete a private 5 minute interview with judges. Going through this process helps prepare these ladies for future job interviews,” shared Dowell. “Titleholders also learn the benefits of community service throughout the year.”

Due to the pandemic, the pageants was unable to happen in 2021 but in 2022 things were back to normal and the Lions Club is hoping for the same this year.

The age categories for boys are Tiny Mister Greene (age 4-5) and Little Mister Greene (6-7). For girls, the categories include Tiny Miss (4-5), Little Miss (6-7), Petite Miss (8-9), Pre-teen Miss (10-12), Junior Miss (13-15) and Miss Greene (16-24). Miss Greene contestants must be residents of Greene County; all other divisions are open to residents of Greene, Albemarle, Madison and Orange counties.

All age division winners receive a crown, embroidered sash, trophy, flowers and a set of personalized magnets for parade floats. Miss Greene will receive a $1,000 educational scholarship, payable to the school of her choice, and the 1st runner up will receive a $300 educational scholarship, also payable to school of her choice.

The deadline for early registration ends Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The registration fee is $35.00 per contestant and includes a program book and admission for one chaperone. Late entries will be accepted through Friday, March 3, 2023 with an additional $15 late fee. The pageant will take place on March 11 in the performing arts center at William Monroe High School.

For information on how to enter, or to purchase an ad in the program book, contact MissGreeneVa@gmail.com or call 434-882-7964. You can also find a link to the paperwork on the following Facebook pages: Miss Greene Pageant or Greene County Lions Club.

The Greene County Lions Club is always looking for new members who would like to give back to the local community. Those interested in finding out more about the club or membership can email GreeneLionsClub@yahoo.com.