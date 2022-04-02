Minute Clinic brings urgent care to Greene

If you haven’t been to the CVS Pharmacy in Ruckersville lately, you may be in for a surprise. Upon entering, bright new carpeting and signage lead to a waiting area and two exam rooms at the back of the store, where you can walk in or make an appointment to be seen by one of two new nurse practitioners.

The Minute Clinic, as the practice is called, is an urgent care center and works with almost all insurance providers. Walk-ins or appointments are accepted for urgent issues as well as school sports physicals, vaccinations, COVID-19 testing and much more—especially helpful in taking the burden off of the pharmacists (who have spent the past two years doing COVID testing every day of the week at the drive-thru window) and doctor’s offices and hospitals, which have been overly burdened throughout the pandemic.

“There’s the Greene free clinic and Greene Family Medicine, and I’m sure with both of those places the volume for their healthcare needs has increased over the years,” said Kelsey Morris, a William Monroe graduate and nurse practitioner for the Ruckersville Minute Clinic since January 2022. “This is more or less an extra arm or an outreach to kind of help with that extra patient load; we can cover the sick visits or the injury visits … so that for the really big chronic things, primary care providers are able to actually have appointments for their patients.”

Morris took nursing (CNA) classes through the Greene County Technical Education Center while she was in high school and is excited to be back working in her hometown.

“After I graduated I did a little bit of volunteering at the Stanardsville Fire Department, doing assistance with their medical calls,” she said. “I went to Shenandoah University to get my bachelors of science in nursing and then I worked back and forth at both UVA and Sentara Martha Jefferson’s (emergency rooms) since 2016.”

In 2016, Morris decided she wanted to give back even more—and she went back to school to get her FNP (Family Nurse Practitioner) certification. She spent a year working at an urgent care center in Harrisonburg before coming on board full-time at the Minute Clinic in Ruckersville.

“I love it; the whole reason I went back to school to do all this is because I know I can offer so much more for the community,” she said. “It’s better to see everybody that you’re around be healthier … and that’s why I’m here.”

The Minute Clinic is not a brand-new idea. With partnerships through outside agencies, CVS decided it could offer Minute Clinic services and has been building Health Hub locations since 2006, with more than 1,200 locations nationwide to date.

“The Health Hub is an outreach part of the Clinic that does things like health screenings, smoking cessation counseling and other things like that,” Morris said. “And then the Minute Clinic does a lot of urgent care visits. We don’t have an X-ray machine but sore throats, earaches, routine vaccines, screening-type things that people would need like TB tests—we have a huge variety of testing options here.”

And yes, they do the COVID testing too. Rapid tests are available that give a positive or negative result in as little as 12 minutes, but tests for flu, strep throat, RSV and pneumonia are also readily available. According to Morris, the pharmacy staff has a great working relationship with the new clinic and is always available to answer questions. A small private meeting room adjacent to the pharmacy counter is available for vaccination administration or for patients to ask sensitive medication questions of the pharmacist that they’d rather not discuss at the counter.

“The good thing about the Minute Clinic is it’s a lot cheaper than an emergency room visit would be, for sure,” Morris said. “We do accept almost every insurance. If not, we do have a self-pay price sheet online that will give (patients) a general estimate and then each test will add to their visit.”

A short list of services available at the minute clinic practitioners includes:

diagnosing and treating common illnesses such as strep throat, bladder infections and pink eye, as well as infections of the ear, nose and throat;

treating minor wounds, abrasions, joint sprains and skin conditions like poison ivy, ringworm, lice and acne;

providing vaccinations for flu, measles, meningitis, pneumonia, pertussis, hepatitis and more;

administering TB tests, vitamin B12 injections (Rx required) and screenings, as well as issuing medication renewals;

monitoring chronic illnesses including diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure;

offering routine lab tests, often with instant results, plus education for those with diabetes, high cholesterol or high blood pressure;

writing prescriptions when medically appropriate;

treating adults and children 18 months and older;

and sharing records with your primary care provider, with your permission.

The full list of services is available at minuteclinic.com and telehealth services allow remote practitioners to see patients at any hour of the day.

“Another important thing for the kids is offering school and sports physicals,” added Minute Clinic PR Supervisor Patrick Seidl. “Sometimes it’s hard to get an appointment for those, but they can be done at Minute Clinic and scheduled pretty quickly.”

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 1:30-2:30); Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 1-1:30); and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch 1-1:30). To make an appointment, visit minuteclinic.com, download the Minute Clinic app or walk in and enter your information on the self-service kiosk in the waiting area.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.