Minimum wage in VA rose to $9.50 last weekend

The first of three minimum wage increases approved by Virginia lawmakers will take effect Saturday, guaranteeing the state’s lowest paid workers an hourly rate of $9.50 an hour.

While some businesses warned the hikes will force them to lay off workers and cut hours, low-wage employees celebrated the coming raises.

“I just feel like we deserve it,” said Jenee Long, who until recently was paid just over the current minimum of $7.25 an hour making sandwiches at a Subway franchise in Richmond. “Luckily, I had family to take care of me, because how would I pay rent?”

The last minimum wage increase in Virginia came courtesy of the federal government more than a decade ago in 2009, when Congress raised the wage floor to $7.25.

While 29 states and the District of Columbia have opted to raise their state minimum above the federal minimum, the idea was a nonstarter in Virginia until 2020, when Democrats took majorities in the General Assembly for the first time in more than 20 years.

Last year the party adopted a phased plan that includes a second increase to $11 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022, before rising again to $12 an hour in 2023. At that point, lawmakers said they would study the impact and decide whether further increases are warranted.