In the fall of 2022, due to the negligence of an outside contractor, MGHS was in serious trouble and in danger of having to close its doors. As a consequence of these problems, we also lost our charitable status.

Our books are in order and up to date, our financial status has improved, and the best news of all- we are once again a non-profit charity! Last week the irs granted us back our non-profit status and made it retroactive back to May 2022. This means that all donations from May 2022 forward are now considered tax deductible. A copy of this letter is posted inside the shelter and available for the public. Thank you again to everyone who supported the shelter throughout this trying ordeal. Please visit us on our new website or Facebook.