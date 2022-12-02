 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MGHS needs your help

Due to circumstances beyond our control, our shelter has suffered the loss of both our savings account and our status as a non-profit 501©3 charitable organization. This situation was caused by the failure of a person hired to do our bookkeeping, who neglected to perform the duties for which she was contracted.

We are in the process of getting our 501©3 charitable status reinstated, but it will take time and money. Our shelter is full to capacity and we have a waiting list of people who wish to surrender cats. We desperately need the support of the community to ensure that the shelter continues to provide a haven for surrendered and lost or abandoned cats, provide a low cost spay/neuter clinic for the community, rabies clinics, and adoption center. Please! Give whatever you can afford to help us keep our doors open and continue to serve Greene County. Thank you!

