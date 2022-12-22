Meet local watercolor artist McKenna Winslow

Local artist McKenna Winslow started her business in 2020 and her art has made its way all across the country and the world, with one of her most recent pieces being sent to the Netherlands.

“Since the start, I have been blown away that people are actually interested in my paintings,” said Winslow. “I began my shop by selling custom house portraits. Today, that continues to be the biggest seller, but additionally, I sell venue portraits, custom Christmas cards, greeting cards, landscape prints, and wedding decor. There have certainly been times where it feels a whirlwind, as I have been learning so much throughout the process outside of just the ‘painting’ aspect of my business.”

Winslow creates a variety of watercolor paintings, most of which are custom.

“As far back as I can remember, I have always had a strong interest in all things art related,” she said. “I was always creating and doodling as a kid. My mom is a talented artist/crafter and has always been a big influence to me. I love the delicate look that watercolors have on paper. Though it’s the most unforgiving of all paint mediums, the way the colors can blend and be layered together is just so beautiful to me, and fun to explore!”

Her art includes landscapes, houses, wedding venues and floral pieces.

“Right now, my favorite item is my ‘Ice Skating on the Farm’ painting which is a vintage-inspired painting of ice skaters on a lovely winter day.”

Originally from the suburbs in the midwest, she married a local, moved and started teaching in the area, finding a tightknit community who love supporting local small businesses.

“Since most of my work has been custom painting orders, I am only just beginning to sell at local vendor markets. I started out at The Corner Store and it was so fun and special to be a part of! I have dreamed of selling my paintings in shops. Now that I’m putting a bigger focus on making prints, I hope there will be local stores that would be interested in selling my work,” she shared.

With over 100 sales and nothing but 5 star reviews on her Etsy, she has been able to make a career out of doing something she loves and be able to spend time at home with her family.

“My favorite part is that I can be home with my daughter during the day, and grow in my art at the same time. Knowing there are people who enjoy my paintings and have them framed in their home is so surreal to me.”

When asked for what her advice to other artists is, Winslow said “[r]each out to other artists! The willingness of many to answer my many questions regarding topics such as materials, printer options, customer inquiries, pricing, etc has been a huge help. There’s so much learning taking place behind the scenes of a small business than most will realize. Don’t do it alone! Also, practice as much as possible. In just a couple of years, it’s been really cool to see how much my art has transformed and I know it wouldn’t grow if I decided to give up trying because a painting didn’t look right the first time.”

If you’d like to see more of Winslow’s art, you can follow her @mckennawinslowart on Instagram and Facebook or support her shop on Etsy at etsy.com/shop/McKennaWinslowArt.

Editor’s note: This is the first in a new series I am interested in starting highlighting local small business owners and entrepreneurs. If you or someone you know would be interested in being a part, please reach out to me at asnead@greene-news.com!