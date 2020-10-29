Mayor renovates “old Taylor House”

The “old Taylor House,” located just beside Greene Pharmacy on Main Street, may have originally been built as early as 1760. Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe is renovating the old home, taking care to preserve the historical structure while expanding it for his future retirement.
Documents obtained from the Greene County Historical Society date this Taylor House (also referred to as the Nancy Atkins House) as having been built circa 1815 by John N. Sorrelle, who served as home secretary to President James Madison. Sorrelle often traveled on horseback to Montpelier to write for the president. Lowe believes, according to the National Historic Record, that the main part of the house (originally a simple log cabin) may have been built as early as 1760 by one of the sons of George W. Mitchell, who enlarged the Mitchell House across the street; that house is dated circa 1762 and is where the mayor currently resides.
Sorrelle used the main front room of the Taylor House as a convenience store for many years, as it was situated on the main thoroughfare across the mountains and just adjacent to the river crossing (Stanardsville Run). Over the years, it also served as a toll house for the turnpike over the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Nancy Atkins, sister to John Sorrelle, bought the Taylor House from her brother’s estate in 1852. According to information from a 1937 historical survey, Atkins “was a fine tailoress and also kept toll gate for Rockingham Turnpike for years. She was a very active old lady and at the age of 75 years she could dance a jig equal to or surpassing any young girl.” This account was credited to Mrs. James A. Blakey, niece of Sorrelle.
The house was later bequeathed by Atkins to Annie Mitchell, who sold it to L.G. Mitchell in 1909. Linwood G. Mitchell was a well-known professional photographer and is credited with many historical building photos for the Works Progress Administration during the 1930s, including the research on the historical survey quoted above in May 1937. He was still living there at the time of the survey and would have been responsible for the addition of the bungalow-style façade and porch we see today around 1910-1920, according to the historical society.
“This is a rectangular log body house of four rooms in main house, with kitchen and dining room in rear,” the survey describes. “The main house is of hewn logs weatherboarded and plastered inside. The floors are of 6-inch pine flooring… it has a small yard in front with shrubbery and flowers, and is nicely kept. It has a stone retaining wall, nicely built of river rock, which adds to the appearance of the front. This is considered about the oldest house now standing in Stanardsville, Virginia.”
Lowe purchased the house from Margaret Hope in 2005 when she moved to Tennessee.
“I was minding my own business one Saturday morning, sitting out there on my chair drinking a cup of hot tea, reading the paper, and Margaret, who owned this, walked over and said, ‘You wanna buy my house?’” Lowe recalled. “I said, ‘How much?’ and she told me. I said, ‘sold,’ so I bought it right on the spot. She said the Lord had called her to go to Eastern Tennessee.”
When Lowe took over ownership of the house, it came with a second log cabin (built circa 1815) in back and a kitchen, which was added in 1939 at the same time all the more modern plumbing and wiring was added to the structure. The remnants of an old rock wall still stand around the sides and back of the house nearest the pharmacy, and the brick chimney is thought to be part of the original structure as well.
Lowe speculates that the Taylor House (or toll house) and the old Mitchell Tavern (where he lives now) were built on the solid rock outcropping to keep them safe from the river, because there was no bridge until the early 1900s.
“In the 30s with the New Deal, (Civilian Conservation Corps), the Depression and Franklin Roosevelt pouring money in … that’s when they put the sewer in, water, sidewalks. So that was kind of the first revitalization of Stanardsville,” Lowe said.
When he first stepped inside, Lowe actually could not tell that the house used to be a log cabin because the logs were entirely covered over with sheetrock.
“They had sheetrock over the firebox so I cut that out,” he said. “I could see the ghost outlines on the logs that date back to 1700s heart pine and wood pegs and everything.”
Before taking apart the blocked-up chimney, Lowe took measurements and photos and carefully recorded all the dimensions so that he could rebuild it the way it was. Brick masons who have done work on the University of Virginia rotunda, who know Lowe from his work with the UVA Foundation, came out on weekends to help work on his fireplace.
Many other details in the woodwork show signs of the building’s rich history—from the notch in a front wall where a checkout counter might once have stood to a circular hole in the upstairs floor where the piping from an old potbelly stove ran through the upstairs to heat the house and connected to the chimney. Roman numerals inscribed into the chestnut ceiling rafters prove that the beams must have been prefabricated on the ground and assembled in order, according to a historical architect from Montpelier who came out to photograph the structure when Lowe first acquired it.
“It just pained me to have to cover up the chestnut rafters but you want to stick insulation in there,” Lowe said. He ended up creating a sloping ceiling above to keep the rafters visible while allowing for proper insulation. The main room and temporary kitchen are also in the process of being re-sealed with proper insulation in the walls.
“All of these holes were just shoved full of rocks as filler, and then they had mud with horsehair or pig hair in it to make it stiff, so I had to get all that out so I could get the insulation in,” Lowe said. He covered the insulation with diamond mesh and a lime-portland-sand mixture so that the end result ends up looking similar to the original but with modern insulation installed to keep the house warm.
The 1815 cabin behind the main house was rotting out underneath due to years of water and termite damage, but rather than knock it down Lowe slowly and carefully dismantled it, saving as much as possible of the original wood.
“The smart way to demo would be come in here with big bulldozer and dump trucks and in two days, be done,” Lowe said. “I spent two months dismantling piece by piece, salvaging all the wood I could. I saved the cabin that was here and I’m going to rebuild it … but I salvaged all this rough-sawn pinewood. I ran it through the planer, that’s the kind of grain it has, and I mean it’s beautiful, and the boards are like 14 inches wide. So I’ve got all that saved, and I’m going to use it over in the new part.”
Lowe has great plans for the old house. The existing log cabin would be the front room or a sort of museum and a front porch for visitors, with a guest bedroom and bath upstairs. Behind that, where the log cabin had to be taken apart, he is going to build a great room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a loft over top of it, and behind that (furthest from the road) will be the master bedroom and bath and a main entryway for the family.
There will be a large porch away from the road and a small deck looking out in the direction of the pharmacy, but he plans to plant some trees to afford a little privacy. He is using as much as possible of the original wood from the 1815 log cabin but will reinforce it with sturdy beams and line them with the old logs to match the aesthetic of the original house. He also plans to take out the brick columns on the front porch but leave the flooring intact and hopes to get some colonial Williamsburg-style columns to replace them.
He said he will likely keep the front door, which features a circular knob in the center that makes a metallic chiming sound like a bicycle bell when turned.
“My grandchildren love it; every time they come over they have to ring the doorbell,” he said. This style of doorbell was likely popular in the 1930s around the time the other details on the front porch were added in to the structure.
Other artifacts found during the construction include a copper spoon, an old pocket knife, a pearl button, change from the 1960s, several small vintage glass bottles and an 1835 one-cent piece. “If it was uncirculated, perfect, clean, mint condition, it was worth $1,550; but in the shape it is now, it might be worth $22,” Lowe said.
He plans to put the items in a display case at the Greene County Visitor Center but enjoys finding more about the history of his new home. An old hand-dug well also still exists and will end up underneath the new wing of the house. Plans for a new deck are also being made around preserving the remnants of the old rock wall on the side closest to the pharmacy.
Once the project is complete, Lowe plans to sell the Mitchell House across the street and move into his new residence.
“It’ll be conventional construction over there, but I’m going to incorporate a lot of types of wood, like I’m going to have the modern (Laminated Veneer Lumber) wooden beams that are real structurally strong, but I’m going to wrap them with this (old) stuff, so it’ll look like the rough sawn beams sitting up there,” he said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!