Mayor renovates “old Taylor House”

“The smart way to demo would be come in here with big bulldozer and dump trucks and in two days, be done,” Lowe said. “I spent two months dismantling piece by piece, salvaging all the wood I could. I saved the cabin that was here and I’m going to rebuild it … but I salvaged all this rough-sawn pinewood. I ran it through the planer, that’s the kind of grain it has, and I mean it’s beautiful, and the boards are like 14 inches wide. So I’ve got all that saved, and I’m going to use it over in the new part.”

Lowe has great plans for the old house. The existing log cabin would be the front room or a sort of museum and a front porch for visitors, with a guest bedroom and bath upstairs. Behind that, where the log cabin had to be taken apart, he is going to build a great room with vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with a loft over top of it, and behind that (furthest from the road) will be the master bedroom and bath and a main entryway for the family.