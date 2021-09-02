MATTHEWS MILL ROAD CLOSED TO THROUGH TRAFFIC SEPT. 7-17

VDOT to replace multiple pipes, motorists advised to use alternate routes

Route 630 (Matthews Mill Road) in Orange County will be closed daily Sept. 7-17 while the Virginia Department of Transportation replaces several pipes.

The road will be closed to through traffic weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Route 629 (Lahore Road) and Route 677 (Piney Woods Road). Motorists can use Route 629 and Route 669 (Marquis Road) to get around the work.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.