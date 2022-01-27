Masks optional in GC schools after 3-2 vote

School Board Vice Chair resigns after special meeting

Students in Greene County are no longer required to wear masks during the school day after a three-hour special called meeting of the Greene County School Board ended in a 3-2 vote to repeal the requirement that had been in place since August. With 125 people in attendance at the last-minute meeting, 29 members of the public spoke during public comment on both sides of the aisle.

This decision comes after newly sworn-in Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed Executive Order Two as part of his day-one slate of orders and directives Jan. 15.

“Recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical,” the order begins. “They have also failed to keep up with rapidly changing scientific information. … Masks have also increased feelings of isolation, exacerbating mental health issues which in many cases pose a greater health risk to children than COVID-19. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, mask mandates in schools have proved demoralizing to children facing these and other difficulties.”

The governor’s mandate, which went into effect Monday, Jan. 24, comes in the midst of the largest surge in COVID-19 cases to date with the highly transmissible Omicron variant making up as much as 95% of all new infections in January. The Blue Ridge Health District saw a record high single-day total of 800 cases Friday. In Greene County Public Schools, absence rates have been as high as 23% of the student body and 13% of staff the same day the meeting took place.

“We’ve been experiencing incredibly high absence rates since winter break,” said GCPS Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “In any winter season—in any January—there are all kinds of things out there, but I would like to point out that our student and staff absence rates have been incredibly high over the past days.”

When asked to elaborate, Whitmarsh confirmed that the absence rates are quite a bit higher than in a normal year, and that substitute teachers continue to be scarce. Of the 290 students who were absent since winter break, 95 were reported as confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 while 75 were for in-school close contact with someone who was infected. The numbers per school are available at https://tinyurl.com/121SBmeeting.

“Our teachers want to teach, our leaders want to lead and everybody else wants to do their jobs, too,” Whitmarsh continued. “I do have to tell you, though: our people are tired. They’re tired of the constant change that’s happened over the past two years. They’re stretched thin trying to adapt and cover classes for absent coworkers. They’re trying to catch up students who have been out of school. This is no fault of anyone—it’s a pandemic. But we have people who are giving their all to keep our kids in school. They… we… are tired of the major distraction that this has become.”

Guidance from the Virginia Department of Education was released to county superintendents just half an hour before the called meeting, and was not yet available at press time. This has put school divisions in the uncomfortable position of making decisions on the issue based on incomplete information—and many have chosen to challenge the governor’s order.

“It appears that there may be a conflict between Senate Bill 1303 and Executive Order Two,” Whitmarsh said. “A lawsuit has been filed and we hope to hear from the courts in the coming days or weeks.”

Senate Bill 1303, passed last March and in effect through the end of the current school year, “requires each school board to offer in-person instruction to each student enrolled in the local school division in a public elementary and secondary school … in a manner in which it adheres, to the maximum extent practicable, to any currently applicable mitigation strategies … to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 that have been provided by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” (https://tinyurl.com/SB1303)

According to a CNN article published Jan. 24 (https://tinyurl.com/CNN124lawsuit), seven Virginia school boards have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the order which took effect the same day. Alexandria City, Arlington County, Richmond City, Fairfax County, Falls Church City, Hampton City and Prince William County allege in the lawsuit that Youngkin’s order contradicts the state law which says schools must follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 guidelines “to the maximum extent practicable” until Aug. 1, 2022.

The CDC continues to recommend that all students, staff and school visitors wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status (https://tinyurl.com/CDCmaskguidanceforschools).

Of the more than 120 people in the audience, just under half were not wearing masks, in defiance of current school regulations. The unmasked sat crowded together on one side of the auditorium while other attendees spread out amongst the other side and back sections of the room. Some parents and teachers had brought signs which read, “Keep us safe so we can educate!”

Those who spoke during public comment included several people who have consistently spoken against masks at every school board meeting since September. Greene County Republican Committee Chairman Steve Kruskamp said that he believed an Executive Order was equal to law and that the law must be upheld. Chelsea Mapanoo said, “We are 668 days into ‘two weeks to stop the spread,’ and it is believed—by science—that we all have been exposed at this point, masks or not.”

Steve Kortepeter spoke of those masked in the audience as living in fear and said he felt sorry for them; Mallory Lamb suggested that the board was setting a double standard in following one governor’s Executive Order but not another’s and claimed that kids cannot learn from masked teachers; Joelle Clark asked, “why have the least at-risk been forced to sacrifice the most?”

Other speakers made claims about the negative psychological and physical effects of masks on kids, the high survival rate of children infected with the virus and questioned the efficacy of masks.

Speakers on the other side of the aisle were just as impassioned for their statements. Among those speaking in favor of keeping the mask mandate, William Monroe High School senior Sydney Devory said she is thankful to be back in school after being a virtual student last year.

“As hard as teachers and the administration tried to make online school as manageable as it could be, many peers and myself agreed that it was not a good situation,” Devory said. “The content we were able to learn decreased significantly and mental issues came with that. It has been great that we were able to get back in school this year and learn in a safe environment, and if we make masks optional it will lead to an increasing spread of COVID which will shut down schools again.”

Devory went on to explain that she hopes to be able to finish her senior year in person by keeping the mask mandate through the end of the year. She is looking forward to soccer season and graduation and says she “would hate to lose the rest of my senior year over a piece of cloth.”

Georgean Welichko, mother of three and substitute teacher in the county, became emotional while speaking to her recent experiences as a sub in Greene County: “What I love the most about this community is how we take care of each other. … I’ve gotten to know many of the kids and teachers, and it’s obvious that we need to keep them in school by keeping them as healthy as possible. One way to do that is ensuring that masks are required—they don’t just slow the spread of COVID but other respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and colds. Right now, kids have missed a lot of school because they’ve been sick, and the teachers are sick, too.”

Ashley Morris, mother of ninth- and sixth-graders, said she supports the teachers and staff members’ rights to be protected in school and that some burnt-out teachers might leave if they feel the county doesn’t care for their welfare. She tearfully recollected watching her unvaccinated father-in-law die from COVID-19 recently.

Father of two Andrew Thomas referenced the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics: “Virginia pediatricians strongly recommend children continue to wear masks in school while rates of COVID-19 infection remain high. … Any successful comprehensive plan to protect children about the Omicron variant and other future variants of COVID-19 include being up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccination and consistent wearing of face masks during times of infection surge. Face masks remain safe and reliable and children have demonstrated their ability to wear them effectively.”

Several speakers referenced an email from Superintendent Whitmarsh Jan. 19 which explained that “the legal impact of (Gov. Youngkin’s Executive Order) is not clear (and) school divisions must consider all legal requirements on matters relating to schools.”

After all had their chance to speak, the board members made their opinions known.

Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District) asked if the administration could have more time to consider alternative mitigation strategies such as upgrading the air filtration systems in the schools or rearranging seating to allow for more social distancing. She asked whether the division could acquire N95 masks for all teachers or staff members who would like to continue to wear masks for their own safety, and said plans must be in place for what to do if too many teachers are out sick to continue school in person.

Vice Chair Jason Collier (Stanardsville) pointed out that politicians don’t always think through the logistics of the orders they make.

“Executives of both parties—President, Governor—they pen out these Orders and make grand statements, and then they pass it down to the people that have to deal with it to try to make things work,” he said. “They throw it down to the school boards to try to make sense of some of these things and try to make some rational decisions … to continue what we’re doing and keep our kids in the classroom—to keep our schools open. I don’t think it’s the right time.”

“What we have in place has worked,” he continued. “Last year we were one of four systems in the entire state of Virginia that had kids in the building five days a week. … And that took a lot of work from our staff, a lot of work on our administration team. And we had a lot of people from larger systems than us calling and asking us questions about, what are you all doing this to stay in the classrooms. And I like that; we’re setting the bar high and we’re maintaining high standards and doing what we need to do to keep our kids in the school buildings and continue to educate them. I’m not in favor of changing that at this time.”

Collier went on to explain that he hoped they would take time to review the guidance just sent by the state and make a new plan to deal with the logistical side of changing up the rules at this point.

While Mack and Collier voted to keep the mandate in place until better plans could be formulated, the other board members felt differently.

“I’m not against masks or vaccines; I truly encourage that if you have talked it over with your family and medical professionals and that’s the route you want to take, please do,” said newly-elected board member Brooks Taylor (Midway). “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you want to wear three masks, wear three masks. If you want to get a vaccine, get a vaccine—it’s your choice. … It’s not my decision to make, whether or not you get a vaccine or wear your mask.”

Jason Tooley (At-Large) said the mitigation strategies “have been going on long enough” and that in his profession as an investigator for the sheriff’s office he has seen suicide rates go through the roof. “Obviously, what we’ve been doing for two years isn’t working,” he added.

School Board Chairman Todd Sansom, who was just elected to the position the week prior, said that he felt the direction from Gov. Youngkin was clear and that the board must move on the vote.

“Those of us who want to see the masks off the children are hesitant to hear, ‘as soon as the next spike goes down’,” he said. “I hear my colleagues on the issue of how much time we need to get the staff prepared … (but) I’m not sure that the five of us get to decide that. Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order is clear, and we will run afoul of it for some amount of time if we change the date.”

The final vote was 3-2 for changing the mandate to say that masks are “encouraged” rather than “required” in school buildings.

After the meeting, Vice Chairman Collier officially resigned from the school board, stating differences of opinion.

“I’d like to say that I am very proud of all the staff, teachers and everybody who came to work today and maintained a positive attitude and for the overwhelming majority of the teachers and students that continued to wear their masks and be good conscientious citizens, caring for their fellow citizens and their fellow students and their friends and neighbors,” Collier said Monday evening. “You can’t ask for a better group of staff. From the superintendent down to the secretaries, bus drivers and the part-time folks, they’re an excellent group of people who care deeply for the students. Today showed immensely what they’re made of.”

According to Collier, an estimated 90% of staff and 80% of students continued to wear masks at school on Monday.

“I consulted with my family after the meeting and they were highly concerned about the heated nature and some of the hatefulness that was coming from the opposing side on this matter,” Collier said Monday evening. “I didn’t feel like my experience and knowledge from being on the school board was being considered or listened to. … The experience of working through the schools and making sure the doors stay open and trying to be conscientious of our neighbors and each other and obeying state law… seemed to be humored but ignored.”

Applications for appointment to fill Collier’s vacant seat on the board will be accepted between now and Feb. 4 and a public hearing will be held to accept comments on prospective interim board members during the Feb. 9 budget meeting (See B2). Contact Rhonda Houchens, clerk of the board, at rhouchens@greenecounty schools.com or (434) 939-9016 for more information.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.