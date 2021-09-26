Marching Dragons need sponsors for new uniforms

Despite the interruptions to extracurricular activities in the past year and a half due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the William Monroe High School Marching Dragons are celebrating the music program’s long history in Greene and looking towards the future. The band will celebrate its 50th season with a special show next month and has been reaching out to local businesses in search of sponsorships to help replace the school’s 18-year-old uniforms.
“The uniforms have held up well, I will say that,” said band director Nathan Whittaker, who has been with the program for the past four years. “Some of it is that they’re 18 years old but the other thing is we have a limited number of them. Right now, with 18 people in uniforms, that’s about the max that we can fit without having to do crazy alterations. … If we’re going to grow any more, then we’re going to have trouble fitting students into uniforms.”
The current band uniforms were purchased in 2003, meaning they are now older than the students wearing them.
“Obviously the technology in creating uniforms has changed—has gotten better,” Whittaker said. “A lot of these uniform companies use a sublimation dye process, so they can pretty much print whatever kind of design you want on the uniform. That allows different textures, different patterns and different colors to show up on the uniform. They still use traditional processes as well, so they’ll use fabric-on-fabric or layered wool to create a 3D effect.”
In addition to new printing technologies, modern marching band uniforms include more asymmetrical elements, such as a jacket that’s longer on one side.
“We have these things called shako wraps that wrap around the hat and usually have a point,” Whittaker explained. “(In modern designs) the high point is not in the center—it’s off to one side. So the asymmetry is big but you’ll also see more traditional things like we’re looking at a design that still includes buttons and we’re still looking at having plumes; but nowadays they can add more little pops of color into the plume.”
Whittaker has been reviewing design drawings for the new uniform but says it’s not quite finished yet.
“Obviously we’re going to keep our Kelly green and grey and black tones, but we are looking at updating the design and there might be a little surprise thrown in there that has to do with the Dragons which I don’t know if I want to reveal quite yet,” he said.
The Greene County Record archives from 1971 featured a recurring series on the fundraising efforts of the original band boosters to raise $4,000 for the band’s first uniforms.
“The original uniforms had busby hats, which were big back in the 70s,” Whittaker said. “My mom was in the marching band down at Clemson University and that’s what they had as part of uniform.”
Historically, the British and French busby cap was a cylindrical fur military headdress, and Napoleon’s imperial guard were said to wear them to appear taller and more intimidating. The Queen’s guard at Buckingham Palace still wear busby caps, but they are no longer made from real bearskin since fur farming became illegal in England in 2000.
From the original uniforms of the 1970s with their fluffy caps and embroidered “WM” logo to the white and green uniforms of the 80s and 90s, to the original 2003 design with its one-shoulder cape, the band has seen a lot of changes over the years.
The WMHS band boosters are currently seeking sponsorships from local businesses to help raise the money needed to purchase the uniforms and will have a booth set up at Cars and Coffee Oct. 9, from 8-10 a.m. at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. Anyone interested in donating or with connections to a local business can contact @wmhsbandboosters via Facebook or email booster president Billie Jo Moon at Billieand3@gmail.com for more information. Checks can also be sent to WMHS with “band boosters” in the subject line.