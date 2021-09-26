Marching Dragons need sponsors for new uniforms

Despite the interruptions to extracurricular activities in the past year and a half due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the William Monroe High School Marching Dragons are celebrating the music program’s long history in Greene and looking towards the future. The band will celebrate its 50th season with a special show next month and has been reaching out to local businesses in search of sponsorships to help replace the school’s 18-year-old uniforms.

“The uniforms have held up well, I will say that,” said band director Nathan Whittaker, who has been with the program for the past four years. “Some of it is that they’re 18 years old but the other thing is we have a limited number of them. Right now, with 18 people in uniforms, that’s about the max that we can fit without having to do crazy alterations. … If we’re going to grow any more, then we’re going to have trouble fitting students into uniforms.”

The current band uniforms were purchased in 2003, meaning they are now older than the students wearing them.