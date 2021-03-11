Many questions remain after first budget work session

Smith said currently there are 13.5 officers on patrol (a lieutenant fills in when necessary so that’s the half), three school resource officers, three full-time and three part-time court officers, 4.5 full time investors (the lieutenant fills in here, as well), two part-time investigators and two command staff positions.

“Our budget request this year, which I know you get tired of seeing it every year, is patrol deputies; one will go to each shift to make four on duty instead of three and we would add one full-time investigator,” Smith said. “The population of Greene from the Weldon Cooper Center is the same we presented last year—20,323—which is a 9.5% increase since 2010. And I look for that to go up some when we get the new census data.”

In addition to the number of new and approved housing developments, Smith noted the high number of visitors who come to Greene to stay every year, as well as the amount of traffic that goes through Greene on U.S. Route 29.

The number of calls for service rose by a half percent from 2019-2020, but from 2016-2020 the number has increased by 31.2%, Smith said.

“A call for service is anything that requires a deputy to take their time to respond to or to deal with,” he said.