Many questions remain after first budget work session

The Greene County Board of Supervisors held its first fiscal year 2022 budget work session on Tuesday, March 2, hearing from the constitutional officers and the school board.
Roughly one third of the county’s total previous (fiscal year 2021) budget—almost $17.5 million—went to Greene County Public Schools.
County Administrator Mark Taylor told the board final figures were not available for revenue or expenses so a recommendation on budget requests was not yet developed.
“We’re not at a place of making a formal recommendation as we’re still gathering data,” Taylor said. “This is a very strange year … and information is coming in on its own kind of timing and a very different caliber than what we’re used to.”
Taylor said assessments are up, but because the Board of Equalization won’t meet until April, the county does not yet have a good estimate for revenue at this time.
“Our biggest challenge, as Tracy Morris and I have been working towards a budget recommendation for FY 2022, has been the million-dollar hole that has been created for us by the Rapidan Service Authority’s action that eliminated the Greene County facility fee,” Taylor said. “Folks may not appreciate it, but that money is actually money that is used—or has been used—in accordance with agreements in place to fund debt service. By this action of RSA last summer, the cash flow discontinued but of course the debt payments (didn’t).”
Taylor noted a lot of the debt was RSA’s but had been assumed by the county, per agreements made in 2005 and 2014.
“We have also received a significant budget surprise from Jaunt and it has been inconsistent with our expectations and surprising and challenging to our ability to plan,” Taylor said.
Greene County Transit merged with Jaunt Inc. last summer, and the company’s CEO resigned suddenly in December.
Taylor said the schools’ request for additional aid has been tough to answer considering the million-dollar hole the county is in regarding water debt payments.
Greene County Emergency Medical Services also has an increase in its ask from the county to cover another ambulance and crew, due to the increase in number of calls received.
Taylor said health insurance came in at 4% lower than projected for county staff, which was a bit of good news.
“At present, folks, we are scrambling and will continue to do our best to get information and to share information, but respectfully and finally to you all, we can’t give you what we don’t have and so we can only ask for your understanding about that,” Taylor said.
Morris, deputy county administrator and finance director, said Jaunt’s original request from Greene was $595,597 for fiscal year 2022. However, after guidance from Morris, the revised request was for $380,399, because they had not included state funding that Greene is eligible for.
“In further conversations with Jaunt, it was brought to my attention that regular scheduled bus routes are not currently in place and that Jaunt is providing on-demand services similar to Greene County Transit and that the county is also being requested to contribute to Jaunt management and support staff,” Morris said.
The proposed salary increase is 4%, she said. Jaunt was scheduled to present to the supervisors at the Tuesday, March 9, budget workshop, which was after press time.
Morris also told the supervisors that the state compensation board was not recommending additional positions for Greene County at this time. The compensation board determines a budget for the state toward the cost of operations for constitutional officers—sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney, clerk of court, treasurer and commissioner of the revenue. Additional positions needed for those offices are considered county-funded employees. The state has proposed a budget with a 5% pay increase for state-funded positions, she said.
At-Large Supervisor Dale Herring asked whether the county planned to do a 5% pay increase for all county positions and whether the county intended to hire any additional staff in fiscal year 2022.
Taylor noted that he thinks hiring a grant writer and central administrative assistant for the fire companies would be appropriate. He said he has not determined anything about a pay increase yet.
Schools
School Board Vice Chairman Todd Sansom addressed the supervisors first, saying he believes the school administration stretches every dollar given to them.
“If you know me at all, you know that I consider myself a proud constitutional fiscal conservative. Frankly, I stepped forward to serve on this board with every expectation that I would be digging down in the school budget and trying to root out waste. I fully expected to find it,” Sansom said. “And I’m not finding it. I believe the public needs to hear from a school board member who considers this a top priority.”
He noted the school board wants to increase pay by 5% across the board and not just for the state-funded positions.
“If we lived in a community where teachers had not come back to school in the past year, I’d be shocked at such an offering, but we don’t,” Sansom said. “I found out today that we’re one of (the only) localities that has been open for in-person learning since August.”
Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh told the supervisors that while the budget is roughly $750,000 over fiscal year 2021, that could change when the state budget is decided.
“We’ve also done an analysis of local school districts to show that we were not competitive in relation to our employer contribution on family insurance plans,” Whitmarsh said. “So, we added $54,000 to slightly increase the contribution to the family plan. Because teacher retention and hiring are our key focus areas, we have to combat the shortage.”
Greene is right in the middle for salary among surrounding counties, until teachers are closer to the 30-year mark.
“We’ve reconfigured some staffing,” Whitmarsh said. “We’re not simply replacing positions that are open; we’re repurposing many because we need school psychologists, board certified behavior analysts, school counselors and instructional technology support. While we’re educating the whole child, we also need to focus on addressing learning loss. We believe the learning gaps caused by the pandemic will last at least three to five years, probably longer.”
Whitmarsh also said she does expect a larger-than-usual kindergarten class next year as many opted to keep their children out due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county held steady in its contributions to the schools from fiscal year 2020 to fiscal year 2021.
Herring asked whether the proposed budget included summer school.
“We do have certain summer school funds included for a more traditional summer school,” Whitmarsh said. “Some of what the governor talked about was grants to do longer, more robust summer programs, but from what I understand that was targeted at school systems who haven’t been in school.”
Sheriff
Sheriff Steve Smith is asking for five full-time patrol deputies, two full-time dispatchers for the E911 center, bringing the part-time animal control officer to full-time and adding 10 hours for the part-time victim witness employee.
Smith said currently there are 13.5 officers on patrol (a lieutenant fills in when necessary so that’s the half), three school resource officers, three full-time and three part-time court officers, 4.5 full time investors (the lieutenant fills in here, as well), two part-time investigators and two command staff positions.
“Our budget request this year, which I know you get tired of seeing it every year, is patrol deputies; one will go to each shift to make four on duty instead of three and we would add one full-time investigator,” Smith said. “The population of Greene from the Weldon Cooper Center is the same we presented last year—20,323—which is a 9.5% increase since 2010. And I look for that to go up some when we get the new census data.”
In addition to the number of new and approved housing developments, Smith noted the high number of visitors who come to Greene to stay every year, as well as the amount of traffic that goes through Greene on U.S. Route 29.
The number of calls for service rose by a half percent from 2019-2020, but from 2016-2020 the number has increased by 31.2%, Smith said.
“A call for service is anything that requires a deputy to take their time to respond to or to deal with,” he said.
He said the department was short-staffed approximately 303 days of 2020 (83%) due to officers’ training hours and vacation and sick hours.
The number of civil papers served rose by 1,089 from 2019.
“Some of these papers take a long time just to deal with,” he said. “Sometimes you have to go out … and identify property based on serial numbers. That could take a half day or a whole day.”
Additionally, emergency custody orders and temporary detention orders have changed, Smith said.
“Those are going through the roof and they are really time-consuming,” Smith said.
Previously, the University of Virginia officers would relieve deputies at the hospitals, but they are not doing it any more.
“We had an incident on (Feb. 14) where we had to be with that guy for 30 hours,” Smith said. “You realize how many resources that are tied up for a small agency like ours? And it’s only getting worse.”
Monroe Supervisor Steve Bowman asked the sheriff if he couldn’t get all the deputies he was requesting could he apply them to the busier shifts.
“Yes, sir, we could. We’ll put them where we need,” Smith said.
Ruckersville Supervisor Davis Lamb asked the sheriff if the additional dispatchers were important to have now.
“Yes. Our dispatchers are a lifeline,” Smith said. “It’s very hard to fill those positions; you have to be the right person to do that job. And you don’t know you’re the right person until you get hired and start working in there.”
Treasurer Stephanie Deal told the supervisors her budget is consistent with fiscal year 2021. Edwin Consolvo, commonwealth’s attorney, Susan Birckhead, circuit court clerk, and Larry Snow, commissioner of revenue, did not present, but supervisors said budgets for their departments were not complicated.