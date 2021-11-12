 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Manassas Park man charged with rape of minor
0 comments

Manassas Park man charged with rape of minor

  • 0
Ortega-Hernandez

Jefferson A. Ortega-Hernandez

 Photo courtesy Greene County Sheriff's Office

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a press release from the department.

Jefferson A. Ortega-Hernandez, 24, was arrested at his home with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

On Nov. 3, the Greene County Department of Social Services notified the sheriff’s office about potential crimes against a juvenile female and assigned it to the office’s Internet Crimes against Children and Special Victims units. After investigation, it was determined the alleged crimes happened in Greene County of a child who was living in Greene.

Ortega-Hernandez is being held at Prince Wililam County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.M. Tooley at (434) 985-2222 or (434) 531-0866.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in apprehending the individual,” the relase said.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder
News

Greene County teen pleads guilty to murder

After a courtroom altercation between members of the two families, Brandon Shifflett, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder in the December death of Sara Hammond, 21, of Charlottesville.

Judge suspends part of contempt sentence
News

Judge suspends part of contempt sentence

Dominique Perkins was held in contempt in Greene County Circuit Court on Monday after an altercation in the courtroom prior to Brandon Wade Shifflett, 18, entering a guilty plea of second-degree murder of Perkins' sister Sara Hammond in December 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert