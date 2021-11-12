Manassas Park man charged with rape of minor

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Manassas Park man Friday and charged him with rape and object sexual penetration, according to a press release from the department.

Jefferson A. Ortega-Hernandez, 24, was arrested at his home with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

On Nov. 3, the Greene County Department of Social Services notified the sheriff’s office about potential crimes against a juvenile female and assigned it to the office’s Internet Crimes against Children and Special Victims units. After investigation, it was determined the alleged crimes happened in Greene County of a child who was living in Greene.

Ortega-Hernandez is being held at Prince Wililam County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending, the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J.M. Tooley at (434) 985-2222 or (434) 531-0866.

“The Greene County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the U.S. Marshals for their assistance in apprehending the individual,” the relase said.