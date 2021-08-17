 Skip to main content
Man receives 12 new charges in child abuse case
Man receives 12 new charges in child abuse case

Walter Jenkins

Walter Ray Jenkins

 Photo courtesy Greene County Sheriff’s Office

A Greene County grand jury handed down an additional 12 charges on August 9 to the father who was already facing two charges for allegedly harming his toddler daughter.

Walter Ray Jenkins, of Dyke, was arrested on Tuesday, June 15, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felony child abuse and neglect, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The grand jury handed down five aggravated malicious wounding direct indictments this month.

Aggravated malicious wounding is a Class 2 Felony in Virginia and punished by a minimum 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

The August grand jury also indicted Jenkins on one count of malicious wounding, which is a Class 3 felony in Virginia and punishable by a minimum of five years and no more than 20 years and up to a $100,000 fine.

The grand jury also handed down Aug. 9 six additional charges of child abuse with serious injury.

Child abuse with serious injury is a Class 4 felony and punishable by a minimum of two years and no more than 10 years and a fine of up to $100,000.

The alleged crimes were said to have occurred in January and May 2021, putting the victim between 11 and 15 months old.

Christopher Graham was appointed to be Jenkins’ attorney by the Hon. Claude Worrell II on June 19 and Jenkins was denied bail on June 20.

Jenkins is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

According to court records, Jenkins is scheduled to be in Greene County Circuit Court in Stanardsville at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

