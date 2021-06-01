 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man pleads guilty to rape of 9-year-old
0 comments

Man pleads guilty to rape of 9-year-old

A Barboursville man pleaded guilty to raping a minor 12 times across a month and a half in 2019.

Armando Vega Jr., 42, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to all 12 counts of rape of a minor less than 13 years old. The victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults. He was arrested in September 2019 and has been held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Vega stood, wringing his hands, as all 12 indictments were read, spanning from the week of June 23 to the week of Sept. 8. As part of the agreement, Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo agreed to drop the 12 charges of child pornography Vega also faced. The agreement did not stipulate an agreed-upon sentence.

Judge Claude Worrell Jr. asked Vega if he understood that he could be sentenced up to 12 life sentences by pleading guilty, to which he replied, “Yes, your honor.”

Each rape charge has a minimum sentence of five years, so the minimum sentence for Vega would be 60 years.

Vega is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10 in Greene County Circuit Court.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editor, Greene County Record

Terry Beigie is the Editor of the Greene County Record in Stanardsville. She can be reached at tbeigie@greene-news.com or (434) 985-2315.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case
News

Judge rules against Stanardsville mayor, another resident, in Dogwood Valley case

Last month, a judge in the 16th Judicial Circuit upheld a 2019 decision ruling that two Greene County men are personally liable regarding actions taken by a homeowner’s association in Greene. 

Judge Dale Durrer ruled April 23 that evidence from this case shows that probable cause exists that allegedly shows Mayor Gary Lowe and Matthew Brown "violated several Virginia penal statutes, including, without limitation, obtaining money by false pretenses, solicitation/attempt to commit embezzlement and solicitation to enter into a conspiracy to commit embezzlement and money laundering."

Greene may tax cigarettes
News

Greene may tax cigarettes

Localities in Central Virginia are considering the creation of a regional cigarette taxing board, including Greene County.

+5
Tech Center holds signing day
News

Tech Center holds signing day

Greene County Technical Education Center’s Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) teacher Harold Shifflett hosted a the third annual…

Vogt to retire after 42 years
News

Vogt to retire after 42 years

These days, it’s not often that an employee will stay at a job for four decades; but that’s what we had with Patti Vogt, who retires as of Jun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert