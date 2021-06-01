Man pleads guilty to rape of 9-year-old

A Barboursville man pleaded guilty to raping a minor 12 times across a month and a half in 2019.
Armando Vega Jr., 42, pleaded guilty last Tuesday to all 12 counts of rape of a minor less than 13 years old. The victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults. He was arrested in September 2019 and has been held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County.
Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Vega stood, wringing his hands, as all 12 indictments were read, spanning from the week of June 23 to the week of Sept. 8. As part of the agreement, Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo agreed to drop the 12 charges of child pornography Vega also faced. The agreement did not stipulate an agreed-upon sentence.
Judge Claude Worrell Jr. asked Vega if he understood that he could be sentenced up to 12 life sentences by pleading guilty, to which he replied, “Yes, your honor.”
Each rape charge has a minimum sentence of five years, so the minimum sentence for Vega would be 60 years.
Vega is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 10 in Greene County Circuit Court.