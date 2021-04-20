Man gets 60 years in prison for solicitation of a minor

“These laws exist for a reason,” Consolvo said. “Social media is so ubiquitous and has become almost the Wild West if you will. Our children are in extreme risk in certain areas where predators are able to access them … to begin conversations, begin grooming them.”

Consolvo noted that while Lawrence was actually speaking to law enforcement and not to a minor, he did not know that.

“In this case we’re fortunate that Mr. Lawrence wasn’t talking to a minor,” Consolvo said. “He has not had prior criminal history but that doesn’t negate the fact that he was speaking to someone he thought was a child for his own” prurient interests.

Wilson told the judge that Lawrence wasn’t actively searching out a minor when he saw the advertisement.

“He never came at any point to see the victim,” he said. “If he really wanted to come see her he could have but he didn’t.”

Lawrence was a long-haul truck driver who spoke with the victim for a month as he traveled around the United States.