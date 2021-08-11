Man gets 12 life sentences for rape of 9 year old

A Barboursville man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 life sentences for raping a minor across a month and a half in 2019.

Armando Vega Jr., 42, in May in Greene County Circuit Court pleaded guilty to 12 counts of raping a minor less than 13 years old. The victim was 9 years old at the time of the assaults.

The victim’s mother testified that in addition to the psychological scars for the family, they have been negatively impacted financially. She has had to change jobs and move the family in with her parents.

When Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney Edwin Consolvo asked the witness how the rapes have impacted her daughter and herself, she responded through tears: “The pain has been great. Every day I wake up and wonder how I missed what was happening. At times, the pain has been so great that I didn’t want to be here. If it wasn’t for my best friend sitting with me I probably wouldn’t be here today.”

The mother said her daughter won’t let people hug her and flinches from touch. She said sometimes she’s gets angry. She said the pair has worked to repair the relationship between them as the victim lost trust in her mother.