Make sure your 2020 vote counts

Don’t let social distancing keep you from making your voice heard this fall.
As of July 1, the Va. General Assembly instituted early voting to assist residents in making their voice heard during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, a voter could only vote via an absentee ballot if there was a qualifying reason, such as travel outside of the country, illness or a student attending college. This year, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for county offices, residents do not need an excuse to cast their ballot early in-person or by mail.
“Early voting has been very busy for Greene County,” said county registrar Jennifer Lewis-Fowler. “We are making good use of the annex that was recently added to our office. We do not take appointments but generally there are approximately no more than six voters waiting at any given time. We have seen a huge increase in phone calls regarding voting hours, requesting vote-by-mail application forms or voter registration forms, drop boxes, witness signatures, etc.”
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election began Sept. 18.
In the first six days alone, Greene County voters have surpassed the number of early in-person votes of the previous presidential election. The November 2016 presidential election saw 706 early in-person votes and the November 2019 general election saw 308.
The daily totals on voting machines in the annex so far are 163, 102, 108, 127, 117 and 143, according to Fowler. This surpasses the 2016 total early in-person voters by 54.
Vote by mail, which does not require a qualifying excuse this year, has also increased.
So far in 2020, there have been over 1,700 vote-by-mail ballot requests in Greene County. For comparison, the previous presidential election in 2016 saw 439 absentee ballot requests and the 2019 general election saw only 150.
As of Aug. 31 there were a total of 14,008 registered voters in Greene County. This includes 1,322 from the Dyke precinct; 9,994 from Swift Run precinct; 3,730 from Ruckersville precinct; 3,170 from Stanardsville precinct; and 3,792 from Midway precinct.
“We have worked extra hours and have had many officers of election pitch in to help with the large volume of work,” Fowler said. “We have additional workers every day helping with the early voting process, answering the phones, putting ballot packets together to be mailed and keeping the early voting annex cleaned.”
Many voters who originally requested a vote-by-mail ballot are currently choosing to return the ballot and vote early in-person on the machine instead. Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the registrar’s office by entering the glass door and placing the ballot in the secure drop box during operating hours.
Both the early voting annex and the registrar’s office are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they will have extended hours on Saturday Oct. 24 and Saturday Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The offices will also stay open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 22, 26 and 29 for both in-person voting and drop off of paper absentee ballots.
“No matter how a person votes in Greene County—via the early voting process, via a vote-by-mail ballot (with required information on the envelope), or in person on Election Day, the vote will be counted,” Lewis-Fowler emphasized.
To vote in person at the annex, simply bring a driver’s license or other identifying document to the polling annex, located at 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. Other common forms of identification include a voter registration card, U.S. Passport, employer-issued photo ID, or a utility bill or bank statement with the voter’s name and address, but a complete list can be found on the registrar’s website along with a vote-by-mail request form and sample ballot: greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration.
To vote by mail, complete a Vote by Mail application form and a ballot will be mailed to the voter’s residential address or P.O. box. Applications can be downloaded from the registrar’s website or requested by calling the office. Once complete, ballots can be scanned and emailed to vote@gcva.us or mailed to P.O. Box 341, Stanardsville, VA 22973 or delivered to the office. Be sure to send it in early to ensure it is received by the deadline.
The last day to register to vote or to update your name/address on your current voter registration is Tuesday, Oct. 13. The last day to submit an application requesting a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 23. The last day to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 31.
All polling locations will still be open on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. While voters must vote in their assigned polling location on Election Day, anyone registered in Greene County can vote at the early voting location through the end of the month.
