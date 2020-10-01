Make sure your 2020 vote counts

Both the early voting annex and the registrar’s office are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they will have extended hours on Saturday Oct. 24 and Saturday Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The offices will also stay open until 7 p.m. on Oct. 19, 22, 26 and 29 for both in-person voting and drop off of paper absentee ballots.

“No matter how a person votes in Greene County—via the early voting process, via a vote-by-mail ballot (with required information on the envelope), or in person on Election Day, the vote will be counted,” Lewis-Fowler emphasized.

To vote in person at the annex, simply bring a driver’s license or other identifying document to the polling annex, located at 32 Stanard St. in Stanardsville. Other common forms of identification include a voter registration card, U.S. Passport, employer-issued photo ID, or a utility bill or bank statement with the voter’s name and address, but a complete list can be found on the registrar’s website along with a vote-by-mail request form and sample ballot: greenecountyva.gov/government/depts/voter-registration.