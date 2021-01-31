Madison supervisors vote not to support bill to allow Greene to leave RSA

A Senate Bill regarding the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) was the topic of an emergency called meeting Sunday.

Madison County Supervisors convened in an emergency meeting Sunday afternoon via video conference to discuss the county’s position on Senate Bill 1355. The bill would allow any member locality of RSA to withdraw from the authority regardless of any outstanding bonds. The locality would need to meet certain requirements in order to do so including obtaining the unanimous consent of all holders of any outstanding bonds unless all such bonds have been paid or cashed or United States government obligations have been deposited for payment. Any written obligation to RSA incurred by the locality while a member of the authority would remain and the withdrawing locality would assume ownership and management of any RSA asset located within its limits and assume any debt related to said asset.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Emmett Hanger, Jr. who represents the 24th District of which both RSA members Madison and Greene counties belong. Third RSA member Orange County is in the 17th District. The introduction of the bill comes months after Greene County supervisors passed a resolution asking to withdraw from the authority. Orange and Madison counties declined.