Madison principal apologizes to Greene community

She said the video taken in the locker room of the players singing a Jeezy song was posted to Snapchat and then released via a fan from William Monroe on several social media platforms accusing players of singing a racist song. Wynham said all players have been interviewed and statements of how the singing of the song was perceived by others, as well as the song itself, were taken into consideration. She said there was no evidence that the song was directly intended for any specific person or group in the Dragon community. However, she said it’s not a song the football program or school endorses, nor would it be approved to be used in the celebration of a win.