Madison & Orange vote no to Greene leaving RSA

Both Madison and Orange boards of supervisors last week unanimously voted not to support the Greene County Board of Supervisors’ request for Greene to withdraw from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).
RSA was established as a regional water and sewer authority in 1969 by resolution from the boards of supervisors for all three counties.
The Greene County supervisors unanimously approved a resolution at their meeting Tuesday, July 28, that requested Madison and Orange allow the county to withdraw from RSA, citing what the county views as breaches of contract by RSA.
Boards of supervisors for Madison and Orange must agree to the withdrawal, though the resolution said if they did not, “the county attorney for Greene County shall file all necessary legal proceedings to enforce the breaches of contract referenced about and shall take such additional legal action as necessary to force RSA to comply with its contractual and legal obligations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors and to the citizens of Greene County.”
At press time no legal action had been filed in Greene County. Greene County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said last Friday he did not have comment at this time.
Greene asked for withdrawal after the RSA Board of Members at its July 16 meeting voted 4-2 to terminate the facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills, effective July 17, and have all future water hookup fees paid directly to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Martin and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.
That vote occurred two days after the Greene County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to increase the facility fee for users annually for the next three years to pay for the water supply project, beginning Jan. 1, 2021. The current fee is $30 per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU), which measures how much water is used. Residential customers have one EDU while larger businesses have many. Both the county and the RSA board must agree to the increases before they can be implemented.
The actions of RSA put the White Run Reservoir project in jeopardy as the county’s plan to pay for the debt service hinged on the water hookup fees, the facility fees and real estate taxes.
After the board’s executive session on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Orange County District 5 Supervisor (and RSA representative) Lee Frame motioned to deny the resolution and board chair (and RSA representative) Jim Crozier seconded.
In a letter from Madison County dated Aug. 12, County Administrator Jack Hobbs said after a briefing and discussion during closed session, the board approved the following: “The board takes the position that Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority is not in the best interest of Madison County.”
RSA General Manager Tim Clemons said Monday he had no comment at this time.
The county has purchased 125 acres for a proposed 900-million-gallon reservoir and a 1,460-foot-long, 75-foot-high dam on land between Watson, Fredericksburg and Dairy roads in Ruckersville. Greene County Director of Planning and Zoning Administrator Jim Frydl told the RSA Board of Members in June that the county has invested about $11.4 million in engineering, purchasing the land and the state and federal mandated stream mitigation credits for the reservoir.
Currently, water is pumped from the Rapidan River to the treatment plant, which is on U.S. Route 29 south. The county is permitted to withdraw a maximum of 1.15 million gallons per day. According to documents from RSA in the Aug. 20 Board of Members packet, the average daily demand for 2019 was 581,000 gallons per day. The annual maximum demand for 2019 was 956,000 gallons per day. The board is expected to discuss how to increase water treatment options for Greene County at a significantly lower cost than a conventional water treatment plant.
There is also a lawsuit in Greene County Circuit Court, filed by Charlottesville Land Development, which calls the monthly facility fee a tax, which would be illegal, according to a May opinion by Judge Claude Worrell Jr. At press time, the case had not been scheduled for trial.
