Madison & Orange vote no to Greene leaving RSA

Both Madison and Orange boards of supervisors last week unanimously voted not to support the Greene County Board of Supervisors’ request for Greene to withdraw from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

RSA was established as a regional water and sewer authority in 1969 by resolution from the boards of supervisors for all three counties.

The Greene County supervisors unanimously approved a resolution at their meeting Tuesday, July 28, that requested Madison and Orange allow the county to withdraw from RSA, citing what the county views as breaches of contract by RSA.

Boards of supervisors for Madison and Orange must agree to the withdrawal, though the resolution said if they did not, “the county attorney for Greene County shall file all necessary legal proceedings to enforce the breaches of contract referenced about and shall take such additional legal action as necessary to force RSA to comply with its contractual and legal obligations to the Greene County Board of Supervisors and to the citizens of Greene County.”

At press time no legal action had been filed in Greene County. Greene County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Martin, Stanardsville, said last Friday he did not have comment at this time.

Greene asked for withdrawal after the RSA Board of Members at its July 16 meeting voted 4-2 to terminate the facility fee billing on monthly water and sewer bills, effective July 17, and have all future water hookup fees paid directly to RSA. The RSA board is comprised of two members from each of the member counties. The two opposing votes came from Martin and Greene County Planning Commissioner Ron Williams.