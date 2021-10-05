Lowe, Brown appeal case to Va. high court

2. The trial court erred in ruling to dissolve DVCA because Miller lacked standing to sue for judicial dissolution and evidence failed to support the conclusions Judge Durrer reached as grounds for dissolution. Wright notes that only a member or director of the non-stock corporation can file for dissolution. He said that the title examiner called during the Aug. 7, 2019, hearing said that nothing in the chain of title on Miller’s lot “reflects a specific assignment of the right to collect that assessment to DVCA,” thus Miller could never be a member of DVCA and has no standing to request dissolution.

3. The trial court erred in piercing the corporate veil and imposing monetary sanctions on Brown and Lowe. Wright notes that while the bylaws state five directors manage DVCA and only members vote on the election, Brown and Lowe noted that not all lot owners in Dogwood were automatically members of DVCA. Judge Durrer noted there was “no effort to maintain the roads in the subdivision,” however in a previous Virginia Supreme Court case involving DVCA it held “there was no express authority in the declaration requiring DVCA to maintain the roads.” However, DVCA continued to collect annual assessments and “attempted to fund maintenance of the roads and commons areas” as funds allowed. Wright notes Virginia code protects officers of non-stock corporations who receive no compensation from being held liable “unless the officer or director engaged in willful misconduct or a knowing violation of criminal law.” Wright said there was no evidence presented that either Brown or Lowe ever received any compensation. He noted that while witnesses testified about a fee that there was no evidence that Brown was ever at the meetings. Additionally, Wright notes Lowe and Brown were acting on advice from their attorney at that time that membership was voluntary and while a membership fee was entertained, no one ever applied.