Local PE teacher named Teacher of the Year

Sharon Gregory was surprised to learn last week that the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic named her Teacher of the Year.
“It’s such an honor to be recognized for what we bring to the kids,” said Gregory, who is an adapted PE teacher for Greene County Public Schools (GCPS).
In a career that has spanned more than 35 years, Gregory has taught and coached kids from preschool through 12th grade and elite athletes in college but it’s her more recent work with adapted PE that means the most to her.
“I really do enjoy it that much and when you do, it’s not a job,” said Gregory, who taught for the past two years in Orange County Public Schools and Charlottesville Public Schools for the Piedmont Regional Educational Program (PREP). “I think adapted PE is really something I’ve grown into, but really it is my passion. When I first started teaching, you know, I was sure I wanted to be the coach and I want to be that kind of thing at the high school level. And it’s taken me through my career to really kind of tune in to this is really where I want to be.”
Gregory was certified to teach adapted PE while in Culpeper County Public Schools, where she taught PE for 16 years prior to joining PREP. She also operates the Challenger Baseball League in Culpeper for youths with special needs. This will be her first year at GCPS, due to start back Sept. 8 with a hybrid model because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“About half of my students will be virtual,” she said. “And the ones that are going to be in-person are going to be there maybe two or four days, depending on their needs, so I’m trying to figure out my schedule. And these are kids I haven’t met yet so I’m trying to get in some Zoom (virtual) meetings to introduce myself and some introductory videos.”
Gregory collaborates with other PE instructors, classroom teachers and physical and occupational therapists (if needed) to design lessons.
“If they’re doing a basketball unit, maybe I need to work on the proper form of shooting, dribbling and passing so they can participate with the full class. I’m really trying to help solidify their skills, but also give them the best physical activity that we can, depending on their diverse abilities,” she said. “I love giving students lifetime skills. I want to give them tools they can go out and play with peers or play with family members.”
Gregory uses the Net Generation school tennis program from the United States Tennis Association with her classes.
“Tennis can be a very low-cost, low-number of participants needed sport,” she said. “They provide the tennis balls, the tennis racquets and the tape that you can put between cones to simulate a net, as well as some visuals and that’s important for my students because they see a picture of someone actually turned a certain way, holding the racquet a specific way, going through the steps of what they need to be successful.”
Tennis, Gregory said, is also a unit that’s helpful to the students for a number of reasons: eye tracking, striking skills and hand-eye coordination. While they’re mastering striking skills, the ball is placed on a cone for them to hit it off, which slows the game down but takes out the timing that must be mastered until they’re ready to progress, she said.
“The ‘Aha!’ moments are well-shared,” she said. “There’s so much pride to see a child who has worked so hard and they love to play the sport; it’s finding things they can benefit from and be successful in.”
One of the greatest moments for her was when a visually impaired student walked on a balance beam by themselves, she said.
“Knowing they’re so comfortable that they’re ready to take this on and know they’re in a safe environment and the successes you see throughout, I think that’s really fulfilling,” she added.
Gregory grew up playing sports in Richmond and went to college to play softball and volleyball before she earned a master’s at Radford University. Her first job was in Prince William County Public Schools, where she taught for eight years before she went on to coach volleyball and softball for seven years at Penn State Erie and Mount Olive College.
“I started teaching PE because I wanted to share my enjoyment of sports, but also I wanted to coach and I really enjoyed that,” she said. “I see this as an extension of that. I don’t want any kid to be in a gym kind of put off to the side because they can’t safely play the game. I want to modify the game so they can play. I think it’s neat to see the problem-solving side and sometimes things fail miserably but it’s a trial by fire. You also rely on colleagues to let you know what has worked for them.”
She said one example is the Medford Basketball League or Challenger Baseball where every kid on the field has a buddy playing with them.
“They get the high five, they get cheered for, things like that; it’s such a neat environment,” she said. “And it’s a bunch of teenagers out there pretty much helping all the kids and that’s fantastic.”
Gregory said she’d like to see people volunteer to help kids with diverse abilities in their communities, including youths.
“Maybe there’s a student you know that has different challenges; it’s an opportunity for you to find ways to lend a helping hand or be a buddy,” she said. “Look for opportunities to make some of your activities in your neighborhood be more inclusive. Instead of going outside to play tackle football or something, how can you include your friend that has a diverse ability?”
Despite the unique start of the school year due to COVID-19, she is excited to meet the students in Greene County and begin teaching them.
“The school system is tremendously supportive and I’ve been really impressed with Dr. (Wendy) Mitchem who showed me the opportunities that are here,” she said. “I think it’s an opportunity to build a top-notch adapted PE program in the county.”
For information about the Mid-Atlantic Tennis in Schools program, visit www.usta.com/mastennisinpe.
