Local PE teacher named Teacher of the Year

Sharon Gregory was surprised to learn last week that the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic named her Teacher of the Year.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized for what we bring to the kids,” said Gregory, who is an adapted PE teacher for Greene County Public Schools (GCPS).

In a career that has spanned more than 35 years, Gregory has taught and coached kids from preschool through 12th grade and elite athletes in college but it’s her more recent work with adapted PE that means the most to her.

“I really do enjoy it that much and when you do, it’s not a job,” said Gregory, who taught for the past two years in Orange County Public Schools and Charlottesville Public Schools for the Piedmont Regional Educational Program (PREP). “I think adapted PE is really something I’ve grown into, but really it is my passion. When I first started teaching, you know, I was sure I wanted to be the coach and I want to be that kind of thing at the high school level. And it’s taken me through my career to really kind of tune in to this is really where I want to be.”

Gregory was certified to teach adapted PE while in Culpeper County Public Schools, where she taught PE for 16 years prior to joining PREP. She also operates the Challenger Baseball League in Culpeper for youths with special needs. This will be her first year at GCPS, due to start back Sept. 8 with a hybrid model because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“About half of my students will be virtual,” she said. “And the ones that are going to be in-person are going to be there maybe two or four days, depending on their needs, so I’m trying to figure out my schedule. And these are kids I haven’t met yet so I’m trying to get in some Zoom (virtual) meetings to introduce myself and some introductory videos.”