Local breast cancer survivor honors fellow women warriors with pink tree

When Gail Graves, a Barboursville resident and breast cancer survivor, decided to start putting up her Christmas decorations last week, she had no idea her husband had a special surprise in mind for this year’s Christmas tree. Now, she’s seeking input from fellow survivors and families of lost loved ones to fill up the pink tree with names in honor of their shared fight.
“He did the whole tree by himself,” Graves said last week. “We got the tree and he said he needed pink lights, and I was like, ‘what are you going to do with pink lights?’ and he just kept saying, ‘you’ll see.’ So he did it, and he said ‘this is in honor of you, for having breast cancer.’ I wanted to share it with other women who were going through what I have been through.”
Graves was diagnosed in January, and went through rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments and then surgery. Six long months later, she was declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t able to properly celebrate with her family at the conclusion of the treatments.
“In the beginning, he was there with me through every chemo treatment,” Graves said. “But then because of COVID, they stopped visitors coming in. I couldn’t have my family there to actually see me [ring the bell], so I didn’t do it.”
The brightly colored tree was a welcome surprise at the end of a very long year, and Graves didn’t want to keep it all to herself.
“He did it mostly because of me, but I wanted to reach out to other women to add names to the tree, because nobody’s ever done a tree like this,” she said. “I put it on Facebook to have people put their loved one’s names on this tree and I ordered some ribbons from Amazon … I’ve just been adding them onto the tree as I get them.”
With about 30 names on the tree thus far, Graves would like to thank everyone who has reached out to share their stories. She also wanted to say thank you to her loving husband, Dean Graves, and their two children, James and Jameris Hoffman, who stood by her side through the entire ordeal and who give her reason to celebrate now that it is over.
“I would like to thank my husband from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “I love him for it, and I always will. It was rough in the beginning—it was a struggle … financially, mentally… but with the grace of God, you can always pull it through.”
To help Graves fill up the tree with names—either of a fellow breast cancer survivor or in honor of a loved one you have lost to breast cancer—reach out via email at hoffmangail85@gmail.com or call (434) 305-8717.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!