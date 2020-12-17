Local breast cancer survivor honors fellow women warriors with pink tree

When Gail Graves, a Barboursville resident and breast cancer survivor, decided to start putting up her Christmas decorations last week, she had no idea her husband had a special surprise in mind for this year’s Christmas tree. Now, she’s seeking input from fellow survivors and families of lost loved ones to fill up the pink tree with names in honor of their shared fight.

“He did the whole tree by himself,” Graves said last week. “We got the tree and he said he needed pink lights, and I was like, ‘what are you going to do with pink lights?’ and he just kept saying, ‘you’ll see.’ So he did it, and he said ‘this is in honor of you, for having breast cancer.’ I wanted to share it with other women who were going through what I have been through.”

Graves was diagnosed in January, and went through rounds of chemotherapy, radiation treatments and then surgery. Six long months later, she was declared cancer-free. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she wasn’t able to properly celebrate with her family at the conclusion of the treatments.

“In the beginning, he was there with me through every chemo treatment,” Graves said. “But then because of COVID, they stopped visitors coming in. I couldn’t have my family there to actually see me [ring the bell], so I didn’t do it.”